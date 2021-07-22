GW Karan's Free Fire ID, real name, monthly income, and stats

Karan Ghosh, popularly known as GW Karan, is a prominent Free Fire content creator in India. His YouTube videos feature gameplay content, tips & tricks, and more.

GW Karan has over 2.65 million subscribers on his YouTube channel, 150k of which he gained in the last 30 days.

GW Karan’s Free Fire ID and real name

As mentioned earlier, GW Karan’s real name is Karan Ghosh, and his Free Fire ID is 328212848. His stats as of today (July 22nd) are given below:

Lifetime stats

GW Karan’s lifetime stats (Image via Free Fire)

GW Karan has played 9428 squad games and has 2192 victories to his name, making his win rate 23.24%. He has 25204 kills and a K/D ratio of 3.48 in this mode.

The YouTuber has won 353 of the 1925 duo matches that he has played, translating to a win rate of 18.33%. With a K/D ratio of 3.22, he has 5061 frags in these matches.

GW Karan has also featured in 2588 solo games and has triumphed in 269, maintaining a win rate of 10.39%. He eliminated 6628 enemies at a K/D ratio of 2.86 in this mode.

Ranked stats

GW Karan’s ranked stats (Image via Free Fire)

GW Karan has competed in 85 squad matches in the current ranked season. He has 17 victories and boasts a win rate of 20.00%. He has also secured 206 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.03.

The content creator has 4 victories in the 38 ranked duo games that he has played, maintaining a win rate of 10.52%. With 70 kills to his name, he has a K/D ratio of 2.06 in this mode.

GW Karan has also participated in one solo ranked match. However, he did not secure a win or register a kill.

GW Karan’s monthly income

GW Karan’s earnings from YouTube (Image via Social Blade)

As per Social Blade, GW Karan’s estimated monthly income from YouTube is between $5.1K and $81.8K. His yearly earnings, on the other hand, are in the range of $61.4K and $981.9K.

GW Karan’s YouTube channel

GW Karan currently has 496 videos on his YouTube channel, with 221 million combined views.

GW Karan had 550k subscribers on the channel in July 2020. This means that he gained 2.1 million subscribers in the last year alone.

Readers can click on this link to be redirected to GW Karan's YouTube channel.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh