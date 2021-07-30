Gyan Gaming’s Free Fire ID number, Guild ID, real name, YouTube earnings, and more

Many Free Fire content creators have witnessed extraordinary growth in recent years, with their subscribers and viewership reaching record levels.

Sujan Mistri, aka Gyan Gaming, is one of the most well-known names in the Indian Free Fire scene, and he has a large following. The player frequently broadcasts the game on his channel.

Gyan Gaming’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 70393167. He is part of the GyanGamingGG guild, whose ID number is 61721403. Gyan Gaming’s stats in Free Fire as of July 30th, 2021, are:

Lifetime stats

Gyan Gaming’s all-time stats

Gyan Gaming has participated in 18396 squad games and won 6594 of them for a 35.84% win percentage. With 64770 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 5.49.

In 2176 duo matches, he has 504 Booyahs for a win rate of 23.16%. The streamer has defeated 5943 opponents, yielding a K/D ratio of 3.55.

Sujan has competed in 1393 solo matches and has remained unbeaten in 159 of them, equating to an 11.41 %. He has a kill-to-death ratio of 1.90 with 2345 frags.

Ranked stats

Gyan Gaming’s lifetime stats

The YouTuber has won 28 of 109 squad matches for a win percentage of 25.68%. He has defeated 525 opponents and maintained a K/D ratio of 6.48.

The internet star has only appeared in one duo game and has yet to win a match or earn a kill.

Additionally, the content creator has played three solo games and has just six frags with a K/D ratio of 2.

Note: Gyan Sujan’s Free Fire stats were recorded when writing the article and are subject to change.

YouTube earnings

Gyan Gaming’s monthly YouTube earnings (Image via Free Fire)

According to Social Blade, the monthly YouTube income estimates for Gyan Gaming are between $22.5K and $360.3K. Meanwhile, his annual revenue is reportedly around $270.2K to $4.3M.

YouTube channel

Gyan Gaming began creating content back in September 2017 with many different titles, including Clash of Clans and PUBG Mobile. He later shifted to Free Fire and has been immensely successful. He currently has more than 10.9 million members and a combined 1.48 billion views.

Also read: Skylord’s Free Fire ID, stats, real name, monthly income, Discord link, and more

Edited by Ravi Iyer