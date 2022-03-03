How to do 360° gloo wall trick in Free Fire MAX (March 2022)

Gloo walls are perhaps the most important part of the utility set in Free Fire MAX. Unlike frag grenades, they do not inflict damage on opponents. However, it is one of the finest tools for surviving in combat and offers immediate cover in open areas of the map.

These can be utilized offensively or defensively. They may be used as a shield while storming inside a complex and cover for healing and reviving the teammates. On top of this, individuals can perform several tricks that gamers can use while employing this utility item.

A guide to performing the 360° Gloo Wall trick in Free Fire MAX

360° Gloo Wall trick is nothing but using multiple gloo wall grenades to cover oneself from all directions in Free Fire MAX to provide adequate cover during a gunfight. Following that, gamers can heal themselves and revive teammates with slightly less concern about being eliminated by enemies coming their way.

Gamers generally use this while playing custom room matches with an unlimited supply of these gloo wall grenades. However, players can also during other matches, where they have sufficient grenades with them. Here is a detailed breakdown of the trick.

Set the general settings to the maximum in Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

Step 1) Users must set their general sensitivity to its maximum value as this aids in smooth screen rotation. They may leave the other settings alone, as they have no influence while executing the trick.

Step 2) After firing at their opponents, gamers should quickly drag their crosshairs to the ground as close as possible. This ensures that the gloo walls get placed right next to each other without gaps. As a result, they will be able to cover themselves with minimum walls.

Step 3) Following that, the user should select gloo walls and then click the crouch button. They may drag the right fire button in one direction and the joystick in the opposite direction while using the button to place the gloo wall.

This trick is tough to execute at first and players will need a significant amount of practice before utilizing it in battle. They may wish to explore honing their skills in custom room matches. Additionally, they should try it out in unranked matches to get the hang of it.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan