How to add colourful signature text in Free Fire MAX ID (February 2022)

There are several customizable choices available in Free Fire MAX's profile section, including the player's name, their battle style, and social style, as well as their signature. For most text, gamers wish to incorporate some symbol or font to make it more appealing.

The signature is a piece of text that appears in the bottom right corner of the profile. This feature was included in the OB26 update, which included a revamped user interface for the given section. The exciting element to this is that users can even change the color of their signature.

Steps to get a colorful signature in Free Fire MAX

Players are not charged for changing their signatures in Free Fire MAX, and as a result, they may change it any number of times. Moreover, gamers will need to utilize hex codes that need to be in squad brackets to get a colorful text. On top of that, they can incorporate several symbols.

Players can easily find them on the internet and here are a few of them:

Color codes:

Red - #FF0000

White – #FFFFFF

Cyan – #00FFFF

Silver – #C0C0C0

Blue – #0000FF

Grey – #808080

Dark Blue – #00008B

Black – #000000

Light Blue – #ADD8E6

Orange – #FFA500

Purple – #800080

Brown – #A52A2A

Yellow – #FFFF00

Maroon – #800000

Lime – #00FF00

Green – #008000

Magenta – #FF00FF

Olive – #808000

Pink – #FFC0CB

Aquamarine – #7FFD4

Symbols:

1) [FF0000] ᯤ 9 9 9 + NO internet

2) [b][c]F R E E F [ff8800] I [ffffff] R E

3) ▂▂▂▂▄▙▟▄▄▂▂▂▂▂▙

▙█▙▟▀▜▛◤

4) ______◢▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓

◤ ◢◤'╯YOUR NAME

5) [b][c][ffd319]Ⓥ[i][FF0000] Your name

Steps to change the signature

Step 1: Users may first open the profile section by tapping on the banner present in the top left corner.

Step 2: Next, they can press on the Gear icon present on the left side of the personal name badge.

After clicking the edit option, enter the new signature (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Players should click on the edit option below the existing signature. They can type in or paste the necessary text and symbols.

Step 4: Click the okay button to change the signature in Free Fire MAX.

After the recent update, the new signature will not be visible to the users. Only the codes will be displayed. However, all other players visiting the profile will see the changes.

