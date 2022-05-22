How to callback friends in Free Fire MAX: Get 11x Diamond Royale voucher and more rewards

Free Fire MAX and Free Fire boast a huge active user base, which means both titles need more than just game modes to remain relevant among players. Like other popular games and their developers/publishers, Garena maintains the relevance of its BR shooters by organizing several in-game events. The Friends Callback event is one such opportunity for gamers to earn some terrific rewards.

In recent years, these events have been one of the primary reasons that contributed to the player engagement in Garena Free Fire MAX and the original BR shooter. The kinds of events featured in Free Fire and its MAX variant vary from being regular ones to promotion or collaboration-based.

Friends Callback: How to invite in-game friends to claim free Diamond Royale vouchers in Free Fire MAX

"Friends Callback" event is offering as many as 11 Diamond Royale vouchers till 25 May 2022 (Image via Garena)

Many events have been introduced in Free Fire and its MAX variant related to the esports tournament FFWS (Free Fire World Series) 2022 Sentosa. Free Fire MAX users can spot the "Friends Callback" event in the game among these events.

The "Callback" event has been a recurring feature in the game as players have come across the same many times in the past. The event requires users to invite their in-game friends who have been inactive in the game for an extended period.

One can invite their inactive friends in the game to claim the rewards (Image via Garena)

If inactive friends accept the invite sent by the user, join back using a given link and fill in the sender's ID, one can receive the rewards featured in the event. Users can find a guide on how to invite in-game friends and claim a maximum of 11 Diamond Royale vouchers as follows:

Step 1: Gamers should open the game on their devices and tap on the "Events" icon in the lobby.

Step 2: They can then tap on the FF World Series tab and scroll down to the "Friends Callback" event.

Step 3: Clicking on the "Call Back" button available on the event page will open the list of inactive in-game friends.

Step 4: Users can tap on the "Invite" button and use their preferred means to send their IDs to a specific inactive friend through a particular platform.

As already mentioned, if the in-game friends use the link and fill in the sender's ID, users can grab the rewards. The prizes available in the "Friends Callback" event are given as follows:

Callback one friend: One Diamond Royale voucher

Callback three friends: Two Diamond Royale vouchers and FFWS 2021 lobby music

Callback five friends: Three Diamond Royale vouchers

Callback seven friends: Five Diamond Royale vouchers

This way, players can get at most 11 Diamond Royale vouchers and get an opportunity to unlock the Rainbow Summertime bundle alongside other collectibles in the prize pool of Free Fire MAX.

The event will culminate on 25 May 2022, at 3:59:59 (Server time). Thus, users need to act fast before the "Friends Callback" event ends.

Edited by R. Elahi