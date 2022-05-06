How to get new Rainbow Summer Bundle in Free Fire MAX

Cosmetics, particularly costumes, have tremendous value in Free Fire MAX, and the developers have provided several paid and free avenues for collecting them. Users regularly strive to acquire new outfits to outdo their friend's collection.

Diamond Royale is one of the many options accessible to players for collecting special outfits, and it is one of the most popular. The sole reason for this is that these are refreshed regularly. The Rainbow Summer Bundle is now available in the new Diamond Royale!

New Diamond Royale provides Rainbow Summer Bundle in Free Fire MAX

Diamond Royale will run for 22 days and features a wide range of rewards (Image via Garena)

The new Rainbow Summer Diamond Royale started on the Free Fire MAX Indian server on 6 May 2022, and players have plenty of time on their hands as it will conclude in 22 days.

Users will need to spend diamonds or Diamond Royale Vouchers to make spins in this Luck Royale. A single one of them will set them back 60 diamonds, while a pack of 10+1 will cost them 600 diamonds. The latter being priced lower.

Gamers are not guaranteed a particular reward in a given number of spins. However, every subsequent spin will increase the luck quotient and thus raise the overall chances of getting the grand prize.

The list of items that gamers can get is as follows:

Rainbow Summer Bundle

Magic Cube

Cube Fragment

Summer Holidays (Top)

Summer Holidays (Bottom)

Summer Holidays (Head)

Summer Holidays (Shoes)

Beach Lover (Top)

Beach Lover (Bottom)

Beach Lover (Mask)

Beach Lover (Shoes)

Beach shorts

Beach Bandana

Flip-flops

Summer Beaches (Top)

Summer Beaches (Bottom)

Summer Beaches (Hair)

Summer Beaches (Shoes)

Combat Vest (Male)

Combat Pants (Male)

Combat Boots (Male)

Combat Vest (Female)

Combat Shorts (Female)

Combat Boots (Female)

T-shirt (Smile)

T-shirt (Like)

T-shirt (Dislike)

Shorts (Desert)

Shorts (Jungle)

Shorts (Camouflage)

Sneakers (While)

Sneakers (Black)

Sneakers (Blue)

Discount Coupon

50% Gold Card

50% EXP Card

Additionally, it features several other rewards of Memory Fragments.

Steps to participate in the Luck Royale in Free Fire MAX

Step 1: Users can access Luck Royale by selecting the option from the menu on the left side of the screen.

Step 2: Select the Diamond Royale and make the spins using the desired option.

Step 3: Players can continue making spins until they receive the bundle.

Since there is no assurance of getting a grand prize within particular attempts, only those users who have tons of spare diamonds in their wallets should go ahead. Some players may obtain the bundle in spins worth a few hundred spins, while others may have to spend thousands of diamonds.

Edited by Srijan Sen