How to change name in Free Fire MAX? All possible methods explained

When a new account is created in Free Fire MAX, players must enter an in-game name, otherwise referred to as a nickname. Following that, they are also given the ability to alter their names with two options:

390 diamonds Name change card

Subsequently, many users wish to incorporate stylish names but are unaware of the specific procedure to be followed while using either of the name change options. This sometimes confuses them, and they are left wondering how they might go about completing the name change procedure on their own.

Note: The main procedure for altering one's name is relatively identical; however, players can choose between two distinct approaches.

A step-by-step guide to change the name in Free Fire MAX

Players can check out the following steps if they wish to alter their nickname in Free Fire MAX:

Step 1: Launch the game's application on your mobile device. Open the game and go to the main lobby and proceed to the profile section.

Step 2: Tap on the icon beside the existing nickname in Free Fire MAX.

Step 3: This will lead to a pop-up box appearing on the screen, through which you can enter your new name.

Step 4: Beneath the box, there are two options – 390 diamonds and a name change card - as mentioned above. Gamers can proceed with either of them to complete the name change process in the game.

Another thing to note is that the name should be unique and should not have been used by the player previously. Readers can find attractive nicknames by clicking here.

Obtaining the necessities for the two name change methods

Diamonds

The name change process require 390 diamonds, and players can obtain them via top-up websites or the in-game center. However, due to the unavailability of sites like Games Kharido and Codashop, the latter is the better and safer option for the players.

Name change card

Name change card can be obtained through the in-game store (Image via Garena)

Acquiring a name change card also requires diamonds, but the price is considerably lower than the regular method. The users can obtain this specific card by exchanging 39 diamonds + 200 Guild Tokens in the in-game store.

Edited by Saman