How to choose the best Free Fire character & pet combinations

Characters are a distinguishing feature of Free Fire since they are not only for decorative purposes but also have unique abilities that are beneficial. Gamers can purchase pets and use them on the battlefield, as even these creatures have specific skills that add to the overall gameplay.

Players need to choose the right pet in Free Fire, which complements the abilities of the character. This improves the overall chances of triumphing within games.

Guide on selecting pet+character combinations in Free Fire

A wide array of characters are present in Free Fire (Image via Free Fire)

Players in Free Fire have access to a wide range of distinct characters and pets, giving them a multitude of options when putting together combinations. At the time of writing, the game offers 41 characters and 16 pets.

The abilities and skills of the different characters and pets are the most important factors to consider while creating combos.

Instead of pairing random pets with the characters, it is advised to pair abilities that work well together. The following example will provide the players with a better idea:

Rockie pet + character with an active ability

Rockie's skill reduces the cooldown time of active skills (Image via Free Fire)

Rockie’s skill, “Stay Chill,” is pretty beneficial for the characters with active abilities. Here are the exact details about it at the maximum level:

“Cooldown time of equipped active skill decreases by 15%.”

Consequently, the active skills’ cooldown time will be reduced significantly, allowing gamers to use them within shorter durations.

For instance, Chrono’s skill has a 170-second cooldown at the highest level. A 15 percent reduction in time is applied if the Rockie pet is equipped. This would aid the users immensely and provide them with an edge on the battlefield.

Falco pet and its ability in Garena Free Fire (Image via Free Fire)

Users are also advised to examine the other characteristics of the pets. Another example is Falco, which is fantastic in the Battle Royale mode. It increases gliding and diving speeds, enabling users to land quicker.

Note: This article reflects the opinion of the writer.

