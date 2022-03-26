×
Create
Notifications

How to claim free rare rewards from Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes on official website

Complete guide to claim free rare rewards from the official website (Image via Garena)
Complete guide to claim free rare rewards from the official website (Image via Garena)
Sanjiv Jaiswal
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Mar 26, 2022 04:37 PM IST
Feature

Garena periodically brings exclusive items to Free Fire MAX. Every time such an item is added to the game, players wish to add it to their vault. However, these items are not free of cost. Most rare and premium items require diamonds that are not affordable to everyone.

Players wish to use in-game cosmetics and express their individual styles virtually. Since they cost real money, several players wish to use redeem codes, as they are the fastest and most effortless way to get the rare rewards for free.

Of course, Garena arrives with various in-game events for users through which they can acquire rewards for free, but it's quite time-consuming. As a result, the focus goes towards redeem codes.

Free Fire MAX redeem codes for rare rewards

Here are a few redeem codes to claim free rare rewards in Free Fire MAX including rare bundles, weapon skins, Gloo wall skins, characters, and vouchers.

Bundles

  • FF10617KGUF9
  • 4ST1ZTBE2RP9
  • FF119MB3PFA5
  • FF11HHGCGK3B
  • FF11DAKX4WHV
  • X99TK56XDJ4X

Vouchers

  • FFAC2YXE6RF2
  • RRQ3SSJTN9UK
  • TFF9VNU6UD9J
  • FFPL72XC2SWE

Characters

  • PCNF5CQBAJLK

Skins

  • MSJX8VM25B95
  • W4GPFVK2MR2C
  • FF11WFNPP956
  • FFESP5M1MVBN
  • 9BYDPUM5WK6Z
  • XLMMVSBNV6YC

Time-limited rewards

  • WLSGJXS5KFYR
  • B6IYCTNH4PV3
  • W0JJAFV3TU5E
  • 3IBBMSL7AK8G

Note: The redeem codes listed above may or may not work for specific users due to server restrictions and expiry dates.

Steps to claim free rewards from Garena's official website using Free Fire MAX redeem codes

Players can use the above listed redeem codes to claim rare rewards for absolutely free in Free Fire MAX via the official rewards redemption website. All they need to do is follow the steps pointed below:

Step 1: Open the official rewards redemption website on a browser or go there using this link.

Login screen of official rewards redemption site (Image via Garena)
Login screen of official rewards redemption site (Image via Garena)

Step 2: The landing page consists of a total of six options for login. i.e Facebook, VK, Google, Huawei, Apple, and Twitter. Players have to link their FF account to the redemption site.

Text field to enter the redeem code (Image via Garena)
Text field to enter the redeem code (Image via Garena)

Step 3: After a successful login, you will see a text box. Simply type the redeem code in the box. Or to reduce the odds of a mistake, copy and paste the code.

Users must remember that the redeem code should be of 12 characters.

Step 4: Click on the 'Confirm' button.

A working redeem code will send the rewards directly to the users' in-game 'Vault' section within 24 hours.

Also Read Article Continues below

Note: An error message might pop up showing that the code is invalid or has expired. In that case, wait for the other codes to arrive.

Edited by Saman
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी