How to claim free rare rewards from Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes on official website

Garena periodically brings exclusive items to Free Fire MAX. Every time such an item is added to the game, players wish to add it to their vault. However, these items are not free of cost. Most rare and premium items require diamonds that are not affordable to everyone.
Players wish to use in-game cosmetics and express their individual styles virtually. Since they cost real money, several players wish to use redeem codes, as they are the fastest and most effortless way to get the rare rewards for free.
Of course, Garena arrives with various in-game events for users through which they can acquire rewards for free, but it's quite time-consuming. As a result, the focus goes towards redeem codes.
Free Fire MAX redeem codes for rare rewards
Here are a few redeem codes to claim free rare rewards in Free Fire MAX including rare bundles, weapon skins, Gloo wall skins, characters, and vouchers.
Bundles
- FF10617KGUF9
- 4ST1ZTBE2RP9
- FF119MB3PFA5
- FF11HHGCGK3B
- FF11DAKX4WHV
- X99TK56XDJ4X
Vouchers
- FFAC2YXE6RF2
- RRQ3SSJTN9UK
- TFF9VNU6UD9J
- FFPL72XC2SWE
Characters
- PCNF5CQBAJLK
Skins
- MSJX8VM25B95
- W4GPFVK2MR2C
- FF11WFNPP956
- FFESP5M1MVBN
- 9BYDPUM5WK6Z
- XLMMVSBNV6YC
Time-limited rewards
- WLSGJXS5KFYR
- B6IYCTNH4PV3
- W0JJAFV3TU5E
- 3IBBMSL7AK8G
Note: The redeem codes listed above may or may not work for specific users due to server restrictions and expiry dates.
Steps to claim free rewards from Garena's official website using Free Fire MAX redeem codes
Players can use the above listed redeem codes to claim rare rewards for absolutely free in Free Fire MAX via the official rewards redemption website. All they need to do is follow the steps pointed below:
Step 1: Open the official rewards redemption website on a browser or go there using this link.
Step 2: The landing page consists of a total of six options for login. i.e Facebook, VK, Google, Huawei, Apple, and Twitter. Players have to link their FF account to the redemption site.
Step 3: After a successful login, you will see a text box. Simply type the redeem code in the box. Or to reduce the odds of a mistake, copy and paste the code.
Users must remember that the redeem code should be of 12 characters.
Step 4: Click on the 'Confirm' button.
A working redeem code will send the rewards directly to the users' in-game 'Vault' section within 24 hours.
Note: An error message might pop up showing that the code is invalid or has expired. In that case, wait for the other codes to arrive.