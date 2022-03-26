How to claim free rare rewards from Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes on official website

Garena periodically brings exclusive items to Free Fire MAX. Every time such an item is added to the game, players wish to add it to their vault. However, these items are not free of cost. Most rare and premium items require diamonds that are not affordable to everyone.

Players wish to use in-game cosmetics and express their individual styles virtually. Since they cost real money, several players wish to use redeem codes, as they are the fastest and most effortless way to get the rare rewards for free.

Of course, Garena arrives with various in-game events for users through which they can acquire rewards for free, but it's quite time-consuming. As a result, the focus goes towards redeem codes.

Free Fire MAX redeem codes for rare rewards

Here are a few redeem codes to claim free rare rewards in Free Fire MAX including rare bundles, weapon skins, Gloo wall skins, characters, and vouchers.

Bundles

FF10617KGUF9

4ST1ZTBE2RP9

FF119MB3PFA5

FF11HHGCGK3B

FF11DAKX4WHV

X99TK56XDJ4X

Vouchers

FFAC2YXE6RF2

RRQ3SSJTN9UK

TFF9VNU6UD9J

FFPL72XC2SWE

Characters

PCNF5CQBAJLK

Skins

MSJX8VM25B95

W4GPFVK2MR2C

FF11WFNPP956

FFESP5M1MVBN

9BYDPUM5WK6Z

XLMMVSBNV6YC

Time-limited rewards

WLSGJXS5KFYR

B6IYCTNH4PV3

W0JJAFV3TU5E

3IBBMSL7AK8G

Note: The redeem codes listed above may or may not work for specific users due to server restrictions and expiry dates.

Steps to claim free rewards from Garena's official website using Free Fire MAX redeem codes

Players can use the above listed redeem codes to claim rare rewards for absolutely free in Free Fire MAX via the official rewards redemption website. All they need to do is follow the steps pointed below:

Step 1: Open the official rewards redemption website on a browser or go there using this link.

Login screen of official rewards redemption site (Image via Garena)

Step 2: The landing page consists of a total of six options for login. i.e Facebook, VK, Google, Huawei, Apple, and Twitter. Players have to link their FF account to the redemption site.

Text field to enter the redeem code (Image via Garena)

Step 3: After a successful login, you will see a text box. Simply type the redeem code in the box. Or to reduce the odds of a mistake, copy and paste the code.

Users must remember that the redeem code should be of 12 characters.

Step 4: Click on the 'Confirm' button.

A working redeem code will send the rewards directly to the users' in-game 'Vault' section within 24 hours.

Note: An error message might pop up showing that the code is invalid or has expired. In that case, wait for the other codes to arrive.

