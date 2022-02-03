5 rare Free Fire bundles like Criminal Bundle in February 2022

Costume bundles are one of the cosmetic things that many Free Fire players desire to get. Developers regularly add new ones to the game, and they are distributed through a variety of outlets such as Luck Royale, events, and so on.

The Criminal collection, which includes numerous colors, including the rare 'Green Criminal,' has some of the rarest bundles ever made available in battle royale games. Aside from that, there are several others that are also pretty hard to find.

Bundles that are as rare as Criminal bundle in Free Fire

5) Golden Shade

Like the Criminal bundles, this was incorporated in Free Fire via an Incubator, and users could initially acquire it back in 2019. However, in January 2022, it made a comeback in the Indian server, and gamers could obtain it by exchanging the respective tokens.

Items present in this bundle consist of the following items:

Golden Shade (Head)

Golden Shade (Mask)

Golden Shade (Top)

Golden Shade (Shoes)

Golden Shade (Bottom)

4) Blue Dino

The Blue Dino bundle was first made available as part of an Incubator, along with a few other bundles. The appearance it provides is quite unique. In contrast to most of the sets, this one must be equipped wholly together, and there are no separate parts.

Free Fire players were asked to acquire "Blueprint: Dino" and Evolution Stones to get the bundle back then.

3) Bunny Warrior

'Bunny Warrior' is yet another incredible bundle that is extremely popular among Free Fire gamers. Indian fans might recognize it from Raistar. Initially, players were provided the same via the "Draw a Bunny" a few years ago.

The following are the contents included in the bundle:

Bunny Warrior (Mask)

Bunny Warrior (Top)

Bunny Warrior (Bottom)

Bunny Warrior (Shoes)

2) Hip Hop/The Streets

Known in the community as the Hip Hop Bundle, The Streets Bundle is another impressive bundle that many gamers crave to acquire. The bundle is extremely rare. Garena initially added the costume set via the second season of the Elite Pass.

With the bundle, the following items are present:

The Streets (Head)

The Streets (Top)

The Streets (Bottom)

The Streets (Shoes)

1) Sakura

The Sakura bundle acquires the top spot, and it is considered the rarest bundle to ever exist in the game. Similar to the 'The Streets' bundle, developers incorporated it via the Elite Pass (back in Season 1). Now that around 45 seasons have passed by, the overall value of the bundle has further increased

Gamers will be finding the following in it:

Oni Mask

Way of the Bushido (Top)

Bushido Bottom

Bushido Footwear

Also Read Article Continues below

Note: The list above is solely based on the writer's opinions, and users' perspectives may differ.

Edited by Shaheen Banu