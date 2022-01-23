Best ways to get Free Fire Elite Pass for free in 2022

Many Free Fire players consider the Fire Elite Pass one of the most valuable assets they may purchase within the game. This is because users accumulate a diverse collection of cosmetic items, including several outfits, a surfboard, a backpack, gun skins, and more.

However, simply purchasing the pass will not reward them since players must continually work to gain badges to advance through the pass and acquire items. This pass becomes available at the start of each month, and users must spend diamonds to get it to qualify for all of the rewards. The gamers' issue is that they lack sufficient diamonds to purchase the pass.

Ways to get Elite Pass in Garena Free Fire

Players should never use illegal applications such as mods or hack tools. These do not function and may also result in a permanent account suspension. Here are some of the legitimate ways to get a free Elite Pass:

1) Obtaining free diamonds for the pass

It is not easy to gather free diamonds in Garena Free Fire since it requires considerable time. Players can utilize several applications, but many users consider Google Opinion Rewards one of the best options for earning Free Fire diamonds.

Users can first install the game on their devices and then randomly set up their profiles to receive surveys. They have to answer these to obtain up to INR 32.20, which can purchase diamonds.

However, to purchase the Elite Pass, gamers need 499 diamonds that need a top-up worth INR 400. Collecting these many credits is not an easy task. Subsequently, players may wait for Special Airdrops randomly provided to them. This can provide multiple in-game items like characters, pets, gun crates, and diamonds at a lesser cost.

As a result, they may wait for these drops and purchase the in-game currency for better value. Additionally, users may also participate in Booyah events to get several rewards.

2) Giveaways

Giveaways may be a good option for a few users as this does not involve much effort and time. Numerous YouTubers occasionally organize several giveaways, including in-game currency or the Elite Pass as a reward.

However, users should avoid disclosing important account information to others since this may compromise their account. Moreover, users are not assured of the Elite Pass in this method.

