How to claim legendary Free Fire skin with killfeed animation for free (May 2022)

The consistency of Garena in introducing new Free Fire events is quite unmatched. There is rarely a day when players don't spot anything in the in-game event section. Consequently, one can get various chances to acquire several collectibles, both paid or free, in Free Fire.

One of the most popular events that developers introduce regularly is the top-up event, which requires users to purchase a specific number of diamonds to attain free rewards in the game. The rewards that often feature in top-up events are pretty exceptional when it comes to the rarity level in Free Fire.

Goldrim Top Up: How to acquire legendary rewards in Free Fire for free (May 2022)

Goldrim Top Up (Image via Garena)

"Goldrim Top Up" is the latest event that players can spot in the game that provides two legendary items for free. However, users must purchase a specific number of diamonds in the game to acquire them.

The developers introduced the newest top-up event in the game on 4 May 2022, which will end on 11 May 2022. Thus, players can procure the two following legendary rewards while the event is online in Free Fire:

Goldrim Arc (with specialized killfeed animation): Unlocks after the purchase of 200 diamonds

Goldrim Backpack: Unlocks after the purchase of 500 diamonds

The two items have a burning VFX with a golden-black body. Apart from the special effects, players can also notice a skull design on both collectibles.

There are two legendary rewards featured in the top-up event (Image via Garena)

Since they are part of the top-up event, players don't have to pay anything for the items, and they can use the purchased diamonds afterward on other rewards in the game.

Users should select the 520-diamond bundle to unlock both legendary items (Image via Garena)

Here's how players can unlock both legendary items featured in the "Goldrim Top Up" event:

Step 1: Players should open the game and tap on the "diamond" icon given in the lobby.

Step 2: They must select the Top-Up tab and look at the cost of different diamond bundles available in the game.

Step 3: If users want to obtain Goldrim Arc, they can go for the "310 diamonds," while purchasing "520 diamonds" will unlock both rewards.

Step 4: To purchase diamonds, players can choose their desired method for the payment, be it a gift card or net banking.

Once the transaction is complete, both rewards will become available for players to claim.

However, users must note that while the rewards are free, Garena will charge the diamonds. Hence, if players cannot afford to purchase diamonds, they should avoid the "Goldrim Top Up."

Note: Garena Free Fire has been banned in India since February 2022, so players should use the MAX variant to access the top-up event.

