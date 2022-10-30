How to collect Puzzle Key in Free Fire MAX to get free outfit and more rewards

Light Fest events for Indian Garena Free Fire MAX have ended, and a new Halloween-themed series is here. Known as "Spookventure," the Halloween edition event will allow gamers to claim tons of rewards via different methods, including the latest Zombie Invasion mode.

One of the latest events, called Spooky Treasures, also offers redeemable prizes based on one's in-game performance. If players are able to collect enough Puzzle Keys, they can unlock rewards, including a bundle, Luck Royale Vouchers, item cosmetics, and more.

A step-by-step guide on collecting Puzzle Keys in Garena Free Fire MAX

You can collect Puzzle Keys via different means in Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

Puzzle Keys are like tokens that one can accumulate in Garena Free Fire MAX after playing casual or ranked matches (Battle Royale and Lone Wolf). However, the daily limit for collecting Keys via Aftermatch Drop is 10. Thus, one will also have to use other methods to grab Puzzle Keys.

Besides the Aftermatch Drops, players can participate in Battle Royale mode (ranked or casual) or Zombie Invasion to collect Puzzle Keys. The Bosses in both modes will occasionally drop as many as 75 Keys, while in Zombie Invasion mode, some zombies drop one Key.

Cunning Witch Bundle in Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

Once players have collected as many as 50 Puzzles Keys, they can redeem the popular Cunning Witch Bundle, which Garena has reintroduced after a long time. The iconic female outfit set was seen for the first time Free Fire in October 2018, after which it has appeared on multiple occasions.

Here are the pieces of the costume bundle that players will get in the set:

Cunning Witch (Head)

Cunning Witch (Top)

Cunning Witch (Bottom)

Cunning Witch (Shoes)

To get better clarity on how to collect Puzzle Keys in Garena Free Fire MAX, here is a step-by-step guide:

Enter How to collect Puzzle Keys and exchange prizes with them? (Image via Garena)

Step 1: Open the game on your smartphone, tablet, or PC (Android emulator users only).

Step 2: Log into the game using the option linked to your Player ID.

Alternatively, you can use the guest alternative, but it doesn't have to be a privilege of synchronization. Moreover, you can lose the in-game progress after uninstalling the game if you are using a guest account. Therefore, it makes more sense to bind your account to safeguard your in-game progress.

Step 3: Open the event section using the calendar icon given in the lobby.

Collect a designated number of Puzzle Keys for your favorite reward in Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Access the "Spooky Treasures" event under the Spookventure tab to view the rewards.

You can keep checking your progress in the event through the same page.

Play different game modes to collect Puzzle Keys (Image via Garena)

Step 5: Open the game mode section from the lobby and start playing your desired matches to attain Puzzle Keys.

Once you have grabbed enough Keys for your desired reward's redemption (50 Puzzle Keys for Cunning Witch Bundle), stop playing the matches and open the Spooky Treasures event to make the exchange.

Poll : 0 votes