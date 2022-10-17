5 best free rewards to get from Free Fire MAX Light Fest events

October 2022 brought Light Fest exclusively to the Indian server for Free Fire MAX. Fans currently have a chance to claim an assortment of free rewards, including pets, costume bundles, legendary gun skins, emotes, Cube Fragments, and many more from the time-limited Diwali-themed events.

The Light Fest events have been online in the game since October 7 and are expected to stick around until October 28. Therefore, Indian gamers still have plenty of time on their hands to log into the title and grab an item of their choice by completing the required task or meeting a specific condition.

The following section will explore the best free rewards one can obtain in Garena Free Fire MAX via the Light Fest series of events.

Note: The list is subjective and reflects the author's opinions.

Light Fest in Free Fire Max: Top five free prizes in Diwali-themed events (October 2022)

5) Monster Truck - Roaring Wheels

The impressive golden-colored Monster Truck skin, Roaring Wheels, is part of a login-based Light Fest event, which is available in the game from October 14 to October 21. During this time, players will have to access the game for six days to get the Roaring Wheels Monster Truck in Garena's Battle Royale shooter.

4) Kingfisher - Moonlight Ballad

Legendary guns rarely become available for free. Thankfully, Light Fest has brought at least four such items for gamers via the 'Gather the Light' event. As long as it lasts, players can redeem one legendary weapon out of FFWS 2021 Vector, Moonlight Ballad Kingfisher, Wavebreaker Kaze AWM, and Enhanced Armor M1014 using 249 Light Tokens.

Moonlight Ballad Kingfisher will be the preferred choice here because of its exceptional visual appeal. Players can also notice a music notes-like aura around the gun, which makes the item look all the more magnificent.

3) Roaring Knight bundle

The Roaring Knight bundle is next on the list of must-haves from Light Fest. It is available at the fifth and highest level of the 'Fight the Darkness' event. Players can acquire the golden-black colored spectacular costume set with a tiger theme by fighting and winning against five given opponents.

One can defeat an enemy using Tiger Tokens to deal sufficient damage (HP bar of the opponent). These tokens are obtainable via the Aftermatch drop in Battle Royale, Clash Squad, or Lone Wolf modes through either ranked or casual play. Apart from Roaring Knight, 'Fight the Darkness' offers four other rewards, but none of them are as impressive as the costume bundle.

2) Ruthless Jinx bundle

The Ruthless Jinx bundle is another 'Gather the Light' reward, which is also among the major items in the Exchange Store. Players must accumulate 249 Light Tokens to get any bundle out of the Ruthless Jinx, Cyber Bounty Chaser, Queen Boxer, and Goldrim Queen.

Since gamers can redeem only one costume set, they should go for the purple-colored Ruthless Jinx collection for its elegant design. Besides this item, Goldrim Queen is another excellent choice in 'Gather the Light' event's Phase 2 Exchange Store.

For the unversed, this particular event in Free Fire MAX India also offers free pets, legendary gun skins, emotes, cards, vouchers, and many more. By going here, readers can access a guide for 'Gather the Light'.

1) Cube Fragments and Magic Cube

The last entry on this list is Magic Cube and Cube Fragments in Free Fire MAX. Garena is bringing a new event every day from October 14 to October 23, which will allow gamers to grab as many as 100 Cube Fragments — One Magic Cube — in the title.

On top of that, Free Fire MAX's developers are going to introduce a special event on October 24, which will offer a free Magic Cube alongside Incubator voucher(s) and Name Change Card(s).

Bonus: Purple Top Criminal

Aside from the rewards mentioned above, the Purple Top Criminal bundle is currently available in the game. However, it is not free and may cost hundreds or thousands of diamonds. Interested Free Fire MAX players can seize the chance to grab the popular collectible.

