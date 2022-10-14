How to get free FFWS 2021 emote, Goldrim Queen Bundle, and more in Free Fire MAX

Garena's Free Fire and Free Fire MAX had a plethora of events in 2022. Fans have already witnessed the BTS collab, Assassin's Creed crossover, 5th Anniversary celebrations, and much more.

As of October 2022, a Diwali-themed 'Light Fest' series of events is active exclusively for the Free Fire MAX users in India. The event kicked off on 7 October with 'Gather the Light' Phase 1, and the second phase is here a week later with new rewards, including bundles and emotes.

'Gather the Light' Phase 2: Redeem free rewards in Free Fire MAX India server by acquiring and using Light tokens

Phase 2 'Gather the Light' has commenced (Image via Garena)

As per the expected schedule, 'Gather the Light' Phase 2 went live earlier on Friday, 14 October 2022. The much-awaited costume bundles and emotes are now available in the game for free. Players will need to complete missions and acquire Light tokens, which will help them redeem the rewards from the Exchange Store.

Major rewards in Free Fire MAX's Exchange Store

Exchange Store in 'Gather the Light' event's Phase 2 (Image via Garena)

Here are the prizes featured in the event as of 14 October 2022:

Legendary gun skins (only one is redeemable with 249 Light tokens):

Vector - FFWS 2021

Kingfisher - Moonlight Ballad

AWM - Wavebreaker Kaze

M1014 - Enhanced Armor

Pets (only one is redeemable with 119 Light tokens):

Detective Panda

Ottero

Finn

Agent Hop

Emotes (only one is redeemable with 149 Light tokens):

FFWS 2021

Great Conductor

One-finger Pushup

Let's Go

Costume bundles (only one is redeemable with 249 Light tokens):

Ruthless Jinx bundle

Cyber Bounty Chaser bundle

Queen Boxer bundle

Goldrim Queen bundle

Other rewards in Free Fire MAX's Exchange Store

Other rewards (Image via Garena)

Apart from the major rewards in the prize pool, Free Fire MAX players can redeem the following items from 'Gather the Light' Phase 2 Exchange Store:

Craftland Room Card 2 hours (activates upon claiming): 100 tokens (Two redemptions)

Room Card 2 hours (activates upon claiming): 100 tokens (Two redemptions)

Magnificent Mayur: 75 tokens

Frozen Fox Blade: 40 tokens

Sabertooth Slash: 40 tokens

Death’s Final Strike: 55 tokens

Ballin’ n Brawlin’: 55 tokens

The Flying Diya (parachute): 40 tokens

Incubator Voucher (expire 30 November): 40 tokens (Three redemptions)

Diamond Royale Voucher (expire 30 November): 30 tokens (Five redemptions)

Weapon Royale Voucher (expire 30 November): 30 tokens (Five redemptions)

Gold Royale Voucher (expire 30 November): 10 tokens (10 redemptions)

Phantom Assassin (SCAR + SKS) Weapon Loot Crate: 30 Light tokens (Two redemptions)

Phantom (P90) Weapon Loot Crate: 30 tokens (Two redemptions)

Pumpkin Flames (AK) Weapon Loot Crate: 30 tokens (Two redemptions)

Warrior’s Spirit (FAMAS + Kar98k) Weapon Loot Crate: 30 tokens (Two redemptions)

Urban Rager Weapon Loot Crate: 20 tokens (Two redemptions)

Victory Wings Weapon Loot Crate: 20 tokens (Three redemptions)

Gamer Streamer Weapon Loot Crate: 20 tokens (Three redemptions)

Private Eye Weapon Loot Crate: 20 tokens (Three redemptions)

Garena Free Fire MAX players can redeem cards, gun crates, and vouchers multiple times, but the featured skins can only be redeemed once.

Missions to claim free Light tokens in Free Fire MAX

Missions to get Light tokens in the game (Image via Garena)

Players will be able to redeem the rewards using Light tokens, which are available for free. However, to acquire the tokens, one will have to complete the following daily missions:

Log in one time - One token

Play for 20 minutes in BR - Three tokens

Kill five enemies in BR - Three tokens

Play two BR matches - Three tokens

Play one CS match with friends - Three tokens

Kill enemies with headshots one time in CS - Three tokens

Booyah two times in CS - Three tokens

The missions get reset every day at 4:00 am IST.

Apart from the daily tasks in the Gather the Light event, players will also spot team missions that they can complete with their in-game friends to acquire additional Light tokens in Free Fire MAX.

Players should note that they can only complete all of the tasks in the ranked or casual modes. After they complete the tasks, they can access 'Gather the Light' Phase 2 under the 'Light Fest' tab of the events section to redeem the rewards or check their progress.

