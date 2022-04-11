3 best Free Fire x BTS event rewards in 2022

Collaborative events in Garena Free Fire bring a plethora of collectibles, and BTS-themed ones are the latest on this list. The ongoing BTS collaboration was teased and announced in February, while it went online on March 25. Thus, paving the way for an array of special edition items.

The Free Fire × BTS collaboration brought a series of events, including top-up, themed, Lucky Royale-based, and more, that granted free and paid rewards.Hencee, most players have used the opportunity to claim the prizes via the BTS collab, which is a few more days away from culmination.

Note: This list is not in any particular order and reflects the writer's opinion.

Listing the best prizes that players got via Free Fire × BTS collaboration

1) Blush Flush bundle

The collaboration brought seven BTS-themed costume bundles, each designed by a member of the Bangtan Boys. Blush Flush bundle designed by Kim Seok-jin (Jin) was among those seven outfit sets that many players loved due to its vibrant pink color.

Players were able to grab the Blush Flush bundle via the "Get BTS Outfits" event using BTS crystals. Since BTS crystals were obtainable via missions or tasks, Blush Flush bundle, alongside other outfit sets, was redeemable for free in the game.

Blush Flush bundle is available for redemption in the game until April 23, 2022. It features the following constituents:

Blush Flush (Top)

Blush Flush (Bottom)

Blush Flush (Shoes)

Blush Flush (Facepaint)

Blush Flush (Head)

2) Easy Peasy emote

Description:

"Lemon squeezy."

Easy Peazy is the legendary emote that Garena introduced in the game a few days back via BTS Faded Wheel. The event featured ten items, including the legendary emote, and players had to remove two of them to participate.

After removal, the Faded Wheel granted permission to gamers to spin and acquire rewards. Thus, users had to pay diamonds in a particular sequence to receive all the collectibles in the prize pool: -- 9; 19; 39; 69; 99; 149; 199; 499.

Easy Peazy emote was the most coveted item in the Faded Wheel as it showcased some impressive dance moves with BTS vibes. Unfortunately, players cannot acquire it now as the BTS Faded Wheel has culminated.

3) Deceptive Fearless Gloo Wall

The third item that was pretty impressive in the latest Free Fire collaboration was the Deceptive Fearless gloo wall skin. It was available in the "BTS Top Up II" as a 500-diamond top-up reward alongside True Charm loot box skin (100-diamond reward).

The shiny mauve-colored skin was quite impressive with a knife design in its center. Furthermore, being a gloo wall skin, Deceptive Fearless became a sought-after item in Free Fire due to its rarity and exclusiveness.

Disclaimer: GOI has blocked Garena Free Fire and 53 other applications in India due to security reasons.

