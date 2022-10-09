Free Fire MAX Gather the Light event guide: Get free rewards

Garena leaves no stone unturned in introducing new events in both Free Fire and Free Fire MAX. The reason behind the publishers' drive to push new events is to maintain player engagement by providing exclusive rewards. Hence, one can spot a new series of monthly events, especially those based on festivals.

As of October 2022, Indian users will spot a Diwali-themed 'Light Fest' series exclusively available on their server. The in-game fest is expected to last for almost three weeks, i.e., from October 7-28. Notably, the occasion is anticipated to reach its peak on October 24. Therefore, various events will arrive in Free Fire MAX in the upcoming days.

However, users will not have to wait for the upcoming rewards as the ongoing 'Gather the Light' is already offering tons of free rewards.

'Gather the Light': How to grab different prizes for free from the ongoing Free Fire MAX Light Fest event

Garena introduced the first major event of Light Fest, Gather the Light, on October 7, 2022. It brought a long lineup of free prizes to Free Fire MAX, which one can redeem using Light tokens. Furthermore, the event will be divided into two phases based on the rewards featured in the Exchange Store.

Exchange Store in Gather the Light event (Image via Garena)

The second phase is expected to arrive on October 14 with free bundles and emotes. Here are the significant rewards featured in both phases of the 'Gather the Light' event:

Phase 1 of Exchange Store

Featured legendary gun skins (only one is redeemable with 249 tokens):

Vector - FFWS 2021

Kingfisher - Moonlight Ballad

AWM - Wavebreaker Kaze

M1014 - Enhanced Armor

Featured pets (only one is redeemable with 119 Light tokens):

Detective Panda

Ottero

Finn

Agent Hop

Phase 2 of Exchange Store (Starting October 14)

Featured emotes (only one will be redeemable):

FFWS 2021

Great Conductor

One-finger Pushup

Let's Go

Featured costume bundles (only one will be redeemable):

Ruthless Jinx bundle

Cyber Bounty Chaser bundle

Queen Boxer bundle

Oldrim Queen bundle

The rest of the rewards in the Exchange Store include free cards, vouchers, gun crates, and many other accessories. Players can tap here to learn more about them.

Complete the missions to get Light tokens (Image via Garena)

All of the rewards are free as one will have to spend Light tokens on them, which are available via the following missions, which reset daily at 4 am (IST):

Log in one time - One token

Play for 20 minutes in BR - Three tokens

Kill five enemies in BR - Three tokens

Play two BR matches - Three tokens

Play one CS match with friends - Three tokens

Kill enemies with headshots one time in CS - Three tokens

Booyah two times in CS - Three tokens

Interestingly, one can also get additional tokens by participating with their in-game friends and completing similar team missions by unlocking them in successive orders.

How to claim free rewards in Free Fire MAX's Gather the Light event?

How to claim free rewards (Image via Garena)

Here's how you can claim free rewards in Free Fire MAX via the 'Gather the Light' event:

Open Free Fire MAX and sign in using your preferred method. Tap the calendar icon and select the 'Light Fest' tab. Choose the 'Gather the Light' event and click on the 'Go to' button. Look at the missions and prices of the featured rewards in the Exchange Store on the event page. Return to the lobby and open the game mode section to play matches in casual or ranked matches in Free Fire MAX. Accumulate enough tokens and collect the same by opening the event from time to time. Once you have collected enough tokens, you can open the Exchange Store to acquire free rewards.

Players are urged to be proactive in redeeming these rewards.

Poll : 0 votes