How to complete Friends Call Back event in Free Fire and FF MAX

Garena's BR games Free Fire and its MAX variant boast a massive collective userbase, and the publishers often provide several opportunities for the players to claim free rewards. Various in-game events make the games relevant among fans with the engagement they bring.

'Friends Call Back' is one such event that offers plenty of free collectibles to Free Fire users. The Call Back event often returns from time to time and is currently active. It allows gamers to attain prizes after players who have been offline use their IDs to enter the game again.

Readers can find details about the requirements, missions, validity, and more about the event in the following section.

'Friends Call Back' event: How to invite friends and attain rewards in Free Fire/FF MAX (July 2022)

Free Fire received its OB35 update on 20 July, which brought in plenty of new features and optimizations alongside a revamped logo and in-game UI. The update also introduced the 'Battle in Style' series of events, including 'Friends Call Back'.

How to call back friends to unlock rewards?

Gamers should follow the step-by-step guide given below to callback friends in the game:

Step 1: Gamers should open Free Fire/Free Fire MAX on their devices and log in using their preferred accounts.

Step 2: They can open the event section in the game and scroll down to the 'Call Back Friends!' on the 'Battle in Style' tab.

Step 3: Players can look at the given tasks and tap on 'Call Back,' which will open the list of inactive friends.

Step 4: Gamers can tap on the invite button to call back their friends through their preferred means.

If the invited friends use the player's ID while logging in, the latter will be able to unlock the rewards in the "Friends Call Back" event.

More about the Friends Call Back event.

Tasks and rewards (Image via Garena)

The latest Call Back event started on 23 July and will remain online till 27 July, 3:59:59 AM (IST). Thus, players still have plenty of time to complete the following tasks to get free rewards in the game:

Call back one friend – Claim one Battle in Style Crate and one Weapon Royale Voucher (Valid till 31 August 2022)

Call back three friends – Claim three Battle in Style Crate and two Weapon Royale Voucher (Valid till 31 August 2022)

Call back five friends – Claim five Battle in Style Crate and three Weapon Royale Voucher (Valid till 31 August 2022)

Call back seven friends – Claim seven Battle in Style Crate and five Weapon Royale Voucher (Valid till 31 August 2022)

As the name suggests, one can use Weapon Royale Vouchers interchangeably with diamonds in the specific Lucky Royale Section. Battle in Style Crates, on the other hand, provide diamonds, and Yellow Blocks.

Here are the items that are available in the Battle in Style Crates' prize pool:

19999 diamonds

Five Yellow Block tokens

Four Yellow Block tokens

Three Yellow Block tokens

Two Yellow Block tokens

One Yellow Block token

Gamers can exchange Yellow Block tokens for rewards via 'Aftermatch Drop', another 'Battle in Style' series event.

