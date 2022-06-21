How to create custom rooms to play Factory challenge in Free Fire MAX

Free Fire MAX is one of the most popular titles in the battle royale category. The title is enjoyed by players on different devices and age groups. One can get the ultimate gaming experience in different modes and maps.

The Factory Challenge is one of the most competitive modes in the title. In this mode, players land on top of a factory and have no weapons to fight. They can only use their fists to eliminate their opponents.

This article discusses the step-by-step guide for players to follow to create a custom room to play Factory Challenge in Free Fire MAX.

The Factory Challenge mode is exclusive to custom rooms in Free Fire MAX

The Factory Challenge mode is exclusive to custom rooms. This means that players can only play the mode by creating a custom room. While creating the room, they can adjust different settings like player and spectator count, team mode, and other settings. Players can purchase one custom room card for 100 diamonds from the in-game store.

Select the desired settings in the room(Image via Garena)

Here is a step-by-step guide for Fee Fire MAX players to use to create a custom room and enjoy the Factory Challenge:

Open the Free Fire MAX title on your device. Now, look for a custom room card in your inventory. If the player doesn't own a custom room card, they can purchase one from the items section of the store. Upon purchasing a custom room card, go back to the lobby screen. On the lobby screen, tap on the mode-switch settings. In the mode switch, click on the Custom button to create a custom room card. Upon tapping on the Custom button, players will get the Create option. Players can simply click on the Create option and set different settings like mode, the number of players, and spectators. In the game mode settings, the player will need to shift to the Factory Challenge. Click on the Confirm button to successfully create a custom room to play Factory Challenge.

Tips to win Factory Challenge in Free Fire MAX

1) Character Choice

The choice of a good character plays an important role in winning a Factory Challenge mode. Players can choose from over 30 different characters, with each of them having a unique skill set. DJ Alok and Kla are the two most used characters for the Factory Challenge mode.

DJ Alok helps create a healing aura where players can heal themselves. Kla's character improves the damage dealt by fist attack by 100% which comes in very handy to quickly defeat opponents in the mode.

2) Third-party attacks

The second tip that players can follow to win the Factory Challenge mode in Free Fire MAX is doing a third-party attack on an opponent. Third-party attacks mean taking advantage of two enemies fighting each other and eliminating the remaining one. It will help players gather more kills and increase their chances of winning the mode.

