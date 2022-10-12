How to download and activate Free Fire Advance Server APK

Since Garena released its flagship BR shooter, Free Fire, the roll-out of the new updates has been consistent. The wildly popular game boasts over a billion installs on the Google Play Store and is currently running on the OB36 version, which Garena launched in the second half of September 2022.

Apart from updates, Garena has constantly teased unreleased features prior to each OB arrival. Fans can see the future content in a specific update by registering for and joining the Advance Server program. Thus, one can say Advance Server serves as a testing ground for any patch update.

The following section will reveal the download and activation procedure for any Free Fire Advance Server APK file.

Garena Free Fire: A step-by-step guide to downloading and activating Advance Server APK

Here's a step-by-step guide on how to register for the Advance Server and get the download link alongside the activation code for the same:

Step 1: Open any web browser on your smartphone, tablet, or PC and browse for Free Fire Advance Server.

Alternatively, you can use the direct link "https://ff-advance.ff.garena.com/" to access the official website.

Note: The link will start working a few days before the release of the Advance Server.

Sign in using your preferred alternative between Google or Facebook (Image via Garena)

Step 2: On the website's homepage, you can spot two options for login - Google and Facebook. You will have to choose the account attached to your Free Fire or FF MAX account.

One will have to use the account which is linked to their Player IDs (Image via Garena)

If you don't have an in-game account attached to either Gmail or FB, the registration will not initiate. Therefore, creating a Free Fire or FF MAX account with either of the given options is essential.

Step 3: You can fill in your active email ID on the following webpage and press "Join Now" to confirm the registration.

One will have to copy the activation code to activate the Advance Server APK client (Image via Garena)

Step 4: The website will then redirect you to the download page, where you will be able to get the download link for Advancer Server alongside the activation code.

The activation code usually appears after the registration is complete. Hence, you can copy the same for later use. However, if the activation code doesn't appear, you'll have to sign in again to get it.

Step 5: The download link will appear on the Advance Server website on the program's start date. Therefore, you can utilize the link to download the game client.

Step 6: Once the download is complete, you can install the Advance Server APK client and use the activation code after launching the same.

Currently, no Advance Server is online for Free Fire as the next update is expected to arrive in November 2022, on the 15th or 16th, as Clash Squad-Ranked Season 15 is ending on the latter date. Therefore, the OB37 Advance Server will probably arrive a week or two before the November 2022 update.

