How to download Free Fire and FF MAX APK from official sources (May 2022)

The OB34 version update for Free Fire and its MAX variant is expected to be released around 24 May. Users will be able to update the same from the Google Play Store or Apple's App Store. Like previous updates, OB34 will also bring new features that they will be able to witness in the Advance Server.

Players who haven't installed Free Fire MAX or the original game should use Android or iOS application stores, as Garena doesn't provide any official APK download link for most servers. However, in the case of the Indian region, gamers can head to the official website to download and install APK for either game.

Free Fire and FF MAX: Official APK download links

There are two options available on the official website (Image via Garena)

As already mentioned, the official download links are available on FF's official website for the Indian server. Fans from other servers will not be able to spot any APK links because the game is not banned in their region.

Readers should follow the step-by-step guide provided below to download and install the APK file for FF MAX or the original game from the official sources:

Step 1: Open a web browser and search for the official website of Garena Free Fire.

Step 2: Tap on the most relevant result shown at the top.

Step 3: Users will be able to view two links available on the home page -- "Download APK" and "Download FF." They can tap the latter to download the APK file for the original BR shooter directly.

Step 4: If users want to download the MAX variant, they can tap on the "Download APK," which will redirect them to a specific webpage that has two following links:

FF APK

FF MAX APK

Thus, users can download the APK file and install it afterward. However, users must note that they will have to download additional resource packs after launching the installed APK.

Download size of APK files

Download size for both APK files (Image via Garena)

The download size of the Free Fire APK will be 704 MB, while the same for the MAX variant will be 990 MB.

Players can repeat the same process on their PCs after installing a legitimate Android Emulator like BlueStacks, MEmu, NoxPlayer, or Gameloop. This way, they can install and play their desired game on PC without much hassle.

Readers should also remember that as OB34 is approaching, Garena may roll out an Advance Server to provide leaks on the unreleased content. Thus, one should keep checking Sportskeeda's Free Fire section for future updates.

