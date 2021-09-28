How to download Free Fire Max on Android and iOS devices

After about a month of pre-registration, Free Fire Max will be released today on Android and iOS devices. Players will be able to download it on their devices and try out the improved edition of Garena Free Fire.

The developers have incorporated the Firelink technology into the game, allowing users to log in with their existing Free Fire accounts and maintain their progress across both games. Aside from that, Free Fire Max also boasts certain exclusive features, such as 360 Degree Lobby and Craftland.

Step-by-step guide to download Free Fire Max on Android and iOS devices

Android devices

Free Fire Max on the Google Play Store (Image via Google Play Store)

Step 1: Users will have to launch the Google Play Store application and search for Free Fire Max. They can use the link below for the same purpose.

Free Fire Max on Google Play Store: Click here

Step 2: On their screens, they will be able to find an “Install” option. Subsequently, players will have to click on that.

Step 3: The download process for Free Fire Max will soon begin on their devices.

iOS devices

Free Fire Max on the Apple App Store (Image via Apple App Store)

Free Fire Max on Apple App Store: Click here

Step 1: iOS users can head to Free Fire Max’s Apple App Store page through the link above.

Step 2: They can then tap on the “Get” option to download the improved version of Free Fire on their devices.

Since the OB30 update will be incorporated today, gamers will not be able to access the game until the maintenance break comes to an end.

If they have pre-registered for Free Fire Max, users will be eligible to claim the various rewards that the developers have set. The items that they can get include the exclusive Cyber Max Loot Box.

