How to download Free Fire MAX OB33 APK update today (23 March)

Garena is set to release the OB33 version for its leading battle royale titles, Free Fire and Free Fire MAX. The latter is the premium version with enhanced dynamics, graphics, and other in-game elements.

The new update will feature a flurry of features like weapon adjustments, character improvements, and much more. It will make the overall gaming experience even more astonishing.

It will arrive as soon as the maintenance break is over. However, gamers who don't receive the update can take the help of the OB33 APK file to install the game on their smartphones.

Guide to downloading Free Fire MAX OB33 APK update today

The MAX version's latest OB33 update will soon be available on all devices. However, with the maintenance break going on, users won't be able to log in to the game.

The update is around 180 MB for Android users. For gamers who haven't yet received the update on the Google Play Store, they can use the APK file to install it. It will help them enjoy the latest feature on their device along with other players.

Here is the recommended download link for the APK file on the official website for the MAX title.

Upon downloading the APK file, click on the Install button to start the game's installation process. Players must give appropriate permissions to install the title on their device successfully. Upon doing so, they can simply log in with their preferred account to enjoy the latest features of the update.

Top features of Free Fire MAX OB33

1) Characters with LINK feature

The LINK feature will help players get free characters by playing any in-game mode. They can only link one character at a time.

There is a limit to the number of points users can get per day. They can also boost their LINK progress with the help of coins.

2) Character

The OB33 version of the MAX title offers a brand new character and other character adjustments. The new character is called Kenta. Its ability, Swordsman's Wrath, forms a frontal shield of 5m width that reduces 50% weapon damage coming from the front.

It lasts for 2/3/3.5/4/4.5/5s and resets after firing a shot. The cooldown times are 210/200/190/180/170/160s.

Edited by Ravi Iyer