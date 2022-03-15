How to get KSHMR's K character and bundle at a 90% discount in Free Fire MAX this week

Free Fire MAX has more than 30 characters with astonishing skills. Players can make use of these skills to rank push, increase the K/D ratio and improve their gameplay. These characters are purchasable with gold coins and diamonds.

K is one of the most sought-after characters in the title. His skills are considered one of the most unique in the game. The character is priced at 599 diamonds in the store.

However, with the introduction of the Mystery Shop event, players can get the K character with an extra discount of up to 90%.

Get KSHMR's K character and bundle at a 90% discount in Free Fire MAX

Mystery Shop event (Image via Garena)

Players who are looking to purchase KSHMR's K character in Free Fire MAX can get a huge discount on the mystery shop event. Here's a step-by-step guide on how to get K's character and bundle for a 90% discount:

Get up to 90% discount on K's character and bundle (Image via Garena)

Open Free Fire MAX title on your smartphone. Go to the store section to access the Mystery Shop event. Click on the Sales Up To 90% off banner in the store. Upon clicking the banner, players will be taken to the Mystery Shop event. In the Mystery Shop, players will have the option to make a spin for the discount number. Players can get up to a total of 90% discount on all listed items in the event. The K's character and the bundle are also available in the event. Players can get the K's character and bundle for as low as 150 diamonds.

K Character skills

K's character has extraordinary skills in Free Fire MAX. He has an active skill called master Of All. At its initial upgrade level, players can increase their max EP by up to 50. The character comes in two other modes called Jiu-jitsu mode and Psychology mode. In the Jiu-jitsu mode, allies within 6m get a 500% increase in EP conversion rate.

In the Psychology mode, players can recover three EPs every 2.2 seconds. The maximum amount of EP that can be recovered is 150 EP. The character comes with a mode switch cooldown of three seconds.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul