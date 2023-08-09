How to download Free Fire Max OB41 update on Android and iOS devices

The Free Fire Max OB41 update will be available soon, and this article will walk you through the process of downloading it on both Android and iOS. The following sections will guide you in installing the update quickly and easily on your mobile device, ensuring you're ready to delve into an improved FF Max experience. This patch has a lot of new content to offer, including new features.

The last section of this article will offer Free Fire Max's OB41 update's release date and time. With no further ado, here's how to download the patch on mobile phones.

Steps to download and install the new Free Fire Max OB41 update on Android and iOS devices

Android devices

Downloading and installing Free Fire Max's OB41 update is simple. Follow the steps below to get the patch on your Android device:

Step 1: Compatibility check

Begin by confirming that your Android device meets the OB41's minimum system requirement. This update needs Android 4.1 or above to run and 120 MB of storage space.

Step 2: Download it from Play Store

Google Play Store is the app where you can download this new update for Android devices. Just click on this link to visit the relevant page of this game and install FF MAX's OB41 patch.

For iOS Devices

Step 1: Check compatibility

Confirm that your iOS device satisfies the minimum OB41 requirements. To do that, navigate to the App Store on your Apple device. Enter "Free Fire Max" into the search bar. On the game page, you'll find the minimum requirements for this patch.

Step 2: Download the update

Once you have checked the compatibility, download and install the OB41 patch from the App Store. Just click on the Update option and the installation process will start.

Step 4: Ensure stable internet connection

Ensure a stable Wi-Fi connection while the update is being downloaded and installed on your iOS device.

Step 5: Launch and play

After installing the update, launch the game. If necessary, follow on-screen instructions to download additional data.

Additional tips

Here are some tips on what you should and shouldn't do in relation to this update:

Do not download this patch from third-party websites, as they can give rise to potential security risks.

For optimal performance in this update, keep your device's software up to date.

If you run into problems after downloading the update, look for help on Free Fire Max's official social media pages or website.

Release date of Free Fire Max OB41 update

The much-anticipated OB41 patch for this game will be released on August 10, 2023. Players will be able to download this exciting update at 9:30 am (GMT+5.5), ushering in a surge of new content and features. However, starting at 9:00 am (GMT+5.5) on the same day, ranked matches will be momentarily unavailable before this update.

Players can continue their adventures without immediately updating to OB41 on August 10. However, remember that certain functions may be limited in the older version. To fully enjoy the game, players will need to update to OB41 before August 11, 2023, at 1:30 pm (GMT+5.5).

