Free Fire OB41 update release date confirmed

With the release of the Free Fire OB41 update's Advance Server earlier this month, a large batch of players have already found themselves indulging in the new content while others await the full launch. The developers have announced the release date for the patch, and also shed light on some of the upcoming features to build up the hype.

Among the announced features is the release of a new Suzy character and eight character-ability adjustments, including Shani, Skyler, Andrew, Moco, Antonio and more. At the same time, the FAMAS firearm will also receive a buff in the patch scheduled for August.

Garena announces Free Fire OB41 update release date

Free Fire OB41 update will be rolled out on August 10, 2023. The details around its release were revealed through a post by one of the game’s regional social media handles.

Moreover, both versions receive the update simultaneously; hence, the Free Fire MAX OB41 update will be available on the same day. Similar to the previous OB40 update, servers are expected to not be taken offline for any maintenance. Thus, you might be able to enjoy the latest features just after downloading the patch through the virtual stores.

Additionally, you can expect a few events on the other side of the update, incentivizing you to get the latest version. The rewards and activities generally vary depending on the region.

Free Fire OB41 Advance Server details

Timeline for the OB41 Advance Server (Image via Garena)

Garena releases the update only after the players thoroughly test the features during the Advance Server client prior to the update. The OB41 Advance Server went live earlier this month and will continue until August 7, 2023.

You can download the APK from the official website to install the client. Subsequently, you can test the features and provide feedback. More importantly, you will need an Activation Code to gain access to the client.

Garena also provides Bounty Hunter Rewards in Advance Server (Image via Garena)

Additionally, as part of the Bounty Hunter program, you also stand a chance to receive free diamonds in your global account. However, this requires you to provide a detailed submission of the bugs on the official website.

Note: Free Fire is blocked in India, and due to government-imposed restrictions, players from the country are advised not to play the game. They may play the MAX version as it is not on the blocked application list.

