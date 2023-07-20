Free Fire Advance Server OB41 APK download link for Android devices

The Free Fire OB41 Advance Server provides a platform for the developers and players to test all the new features before the official launch of an official update. Players who join the server will get access to the latest content, and they can also report any bugs and glitches they encounter to receive diamonds in their global account.

According to the timetable, the server will be operational until August 7, 2023. Furthermore, a download link for the APK file is already available, so you can install the client to access the content.

Steps to download Free Fire OB41 Advance Server using the official APK file

OB41 Advance Server APK is available for download (Image via Garena)

The Free Fire OB41 Advance Server APK is generally available on the official website when the servers open. Here is the direct download link to the APK on the official website that is being shared by leakers online:

Free Fire OB41 Advance Server APK file: https://freefiremobile-a.akamaihd.net/advance/package/FFadv_66.33.0_0719_ID.apk

You can use this file to install the special client and enjoy the new features since the servers have opened before the official announcement.

Here are the steps you can follow to download and install the APK file to test new features:

Step 1: You need to download the APK file for the OB41 Advance Server using the link given above.

Step 2: Once the file is on your device, navigate through your device's storage and complete the installation. You will also have to toggle on the “Install from Unknown Source” setting if it pops up before installation.

Open the application after you're done installing it (Image via Garena)

Step 3: After the installation, open the OB41 Advance Server application.

Step 4: You must sign in as a guest and set up your account by providing the required details.

Enter the Activation Code and click the Okay button (Image via Garena)

Step 5: A dialog box will appear, prompting you to enter the Activation Code. Next, click on the Okay button to complete the process and gain access to the unreleased features.

Additionally, you will also have to complete two-step age verification.

How do I get my Free Fire Advance Server Activation Code?

You can get Free Fire Advance Server Activation Code by registering for the client on the official website. Here are the steps you can follow to sign up:

Sign in using Google or Facebook (Image via Garena)

Step 1: Access the official website and sign in using Facebook or Google to set up an account. You will need an in-game account with the said platform to proceed.

Step 2: Add an active email address and click the Join Now button to complete the process.

The application will be sent, and you will receive a code if it is passed. You can use the Activation Code listed here if you have not received one.

How do I log into the FF Advance Server?

Sign in to experience the new features (Image via Garena)

The APK download for the FF Advance Server is available to all players. However, you need an Activation Code to log into the special client. You will be prompted to enter the code when you sign in to the client for the first time. Moreover, these are single-use codes, after which they are rendered invalid.

Note: Free Fire is blocked in India, so players from the country should only play the MAX version of the game.

