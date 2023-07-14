Free Fire OB41 Advance Server APK release date, download link, and more

Free Fire players look forward to the release of the Advance Server as it allows them to experience the newest unreleased features in the battle royale title. It goes live a couple of weeks before the update, giving developers sufficient time to straighten up the features to ensure the optimal experience.

The client is exclusive to the Android platform and can be installed through the APK file. Here are more details about the release of the Advance Server and the procedure to complete the installation.

When will Free Fire OB41 Advance Server be released?

The download for the APK file will be commencing on July 21 (Image via Garena)

Garena has posted the Advance Server's official schedule on their website. The server will open on July 21, 2023. Moreover, the APK file is also provided on the same day the server opens. As a result, you can expect to download Free Fire OB41 Advance Server APK file on July 21, 2023.

The APK file will be hosted on the official Advance Server file once it becomes available. Moreover, this download is open to all individuals regardless of whether they received the Activation Code. However, in your best interest, you should secure a code first and then begin downloading.

In case you have still not received an Activation Code, a few legit codes for the upcoming OB41 Advance Server are listed on this page.

How to download Free Fire OB41 Advance Server APK and complete the installation?

Here is a detailed guide that you may follow to download the upcoming Advance Server APK file upon its release from the official site:

Step 1: Head to the Advance Server website using this URL.

Step 2: You will be prompted to sign into your previously created account using Facebook or Google.

Complete the sign-in using the relevant login option (Image via Garena)

If you are accessing the page for the first time for OB41 Advance Server, you must set up the account by providing a valid email address.

Step 3: As soon as you sign in, the APK download button will be displayed in the center of the screen.

This option is not activated now, but the download will be available after the above date. During the previous Advance Servers, the APK's size was around 800 MB, and the same is expected for the next iteration.

Step 4: Complete the installation after enabling the Install from Unknown Source option.

You will have to input the required Activation Code into the text field (Image via Garena)

Step 5: Open the game and sign up as a guest. Subsequently, a dialog box will appear, prompting you to enter the Activation Code.

Once you enter the code, you can enjoy the features available for testing. You may also receive rewards for providing feedback.

Disclaimer: Free Fire is blocked in India, and due to government-imposed restrictions, Indian players are advised not to download or play the Advance Server on their devices. Instead, you may wait for the update's release in the MAX version.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.