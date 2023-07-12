How to register for Free Fire OB41 Advance Server

Garena launches a Free Fire Advance Server before every game update, and they essentially serve as a test server where the upcoming features get tested out. With the OB41 variant of the game approaching fast, the registrations for the Advance Server have opened up, and interested users can perform the process as soon as possible.

Registration is the only way individuals can get the Activation Code, which is the code needed to access the server. Accordingly, without completing the registration, gamers will not be able to try out the things that will be present in the OB41 Advance Server.

Step-by-step guide to register for Free Fire OB41 Advance Server

The developer has established a separate website for the Advance Server, and it is where you can complete the registration and download the APK file when it is made available. The following are the steps that you can follow to complete the registration for the OB41 Advance Server:

Step 1: First, you must visit the official Advance Server website at https://ff-advance.ff.garena.com

Employ the necessary login option (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Utilize either of the two available login options: Facebook and Google. You can enter the credentials and complete the login.

Tap on the "Join Now!" button (Image via Garena)

Step 3: A form will display on the screen where you must enter your active email address. Subsequently, you may click on the “Join Now!” button to complete the registration.

Once the registration gets done, you can hope the developers will provide you with the Activation Code. It is worth noting that receiving the code after registration is not guaranteed, and there is only a chance. This is because the server has limited space available, and not everyone can gain access to the same.

Details about Free Fire OB41 Advance Server

Timeline of the server (Image via Garena)

As per the official website, the Free Fire OB41 Advance Server will commence on July 21, 2023, and remain active for a few weeks until August 7, 2023. The server will be available only for Android users, allowing you to try out features, including a new character, pet, game mode, and more.

You will also have the chance to get free diamonds by reporting the bugs that you encounter to the developers. Besides this, you should note that the progress made in the Advance Server will not get carried over and be deleted after it concludes.

Disclaimer: Free Fire is banned in India, and players belonging to the country are advised to stay away from playing the game or downloading it on their devices. However, they can continue to enjoy the MAX variant of the battle royale title since it was not prohibited in the nation.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.

Poll : 0 votes