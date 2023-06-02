Free Fire Advanced Server: Expected release date for OB41 APK

Free Fire Advance Server is a dedicated client where Garena deploys all upcoming features for the players to test. The test server allows the developer to minimize the apparent bugs and glitches, while also polishing the features based on the player feedback. This helps to deliver an optimal overall experience with the patch's release.

Free Fire OB41 Advance Server is in line for the release, but it is at least a few weeks away. This article will explore all the expected details, as well as the steps that players will need to follow to register themselves to get the Activation Code.

Free Fire OB41 Advance Server expected details

Free Fire OB41 Advance Server is expected to go live between July 14 and 17. This date is based on the pattern followed for the last several updates. The APK file for the client generally becomes accessible about two weeks before the update.

The Advance Server is released about 14 days prior to the CS-Ranked Season (Image via Garena)

The registrations open up a few days before the download becomes available. This phase is even more important as players must set up their account using Facebook or Google to stand a chance to receive the mandatory Activation Code. Without it, they cannot access the client.

The previous Advance Server was released 12 days before the update (Image via Garena)

The details provided above are just the expected ones based on the pattern of the last few updates. Thus, these must be taken with a grain of salt. Moreover, Garena recently released the OB40 update, implying that the announcement of the next Advance Server or the patch is at least a few weeks away.

Steps to register for Free Fire OB41 Advance Server and download the APK

Here are the steps that you may follow to register for Free Fire OB41 Advance Server once the website becomes accessible:

Step 1: Access the Advance Server website on any web browser.

Note: The website is not working at the moment but will be functional later on.

Generally, Garena has only two login options on the Advance Server website (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Once the website loads, use either Facebook or Google to set up a account. It is important to have a social media account associated with the platform to avoid errors.

Step 3: You must also provide an active email address to complete the registration. Subsequently, your application will be sent.

Note: Only selected players will receive an Activation Code.

You need a code to access this client (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Once the APK is available on the website, you may press the Download APK button to get it. Finally, use the code to gain access.

Note: Since Free Fire is blocked in India, players from the country are advised not to download or play the game or its Advance Server. However, the MAX version was not on the list of blocked applications, and hence individuals may engage in this title.

