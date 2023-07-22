Free Fire OB41 Advance Server: APK download, Activation Code, and more

Free Fire’s OB41 Advance Server has opened up, and it provides the community with a glimpse of what they can expect in the upcoming OB41 update. The particular server will be running for a couple of weeks, and all interested in participating can complete the registration. Once provided with an Activation Code, they can access the server and test the features.

Furthermore, like all previous iterations, the ongoing one is only available for Android, and individuals will accordingly have to use the APK file to install it on their mobile devices. The section below provides a detailed guide on downloading the Free Fire Advance Server, getting the Activation Code, and more.

Disclaimer: Free Fire is banned in India. Players from that region are advised not to play the game due to government-imposed restrictions. They may wait for the update to get released for the MAX version, which is not banned in the country.

How to download Free Fire OB41 Advance Server using the APK file

You can use the APK file (Image via Garena)

Garena has made available the APK file for the Free Fire OB41 Advance Server on the dedicated Advance Server website, and you may visit the same to download it. Listed below are the steps that you can follow:

Step 1: Get started by navigating to the Advance Server website, which is located at https://ff-advance.ff.garena.com

Step 2: Upon landing at the website, two login options will emerge: Facebook and Google. You may utilize either of them based on what you used during the registration process.

Step 3: After completing the login, tap the "Download APK" button. This will start the download process for the Advance Server's APK file.

You must ensure your mobile device has adequate storage space to complete the download and installation.

Step 4: As the final step, you may install the file and open the Advance Server. You can eventually complete the login by entering the Activation Code to enjoy the features.

How to get Activation Code for Free Fire OB41 Advance Server

Activation Code is necessary (Image via Garena)

Acquiring the Activation Code for Free Fire OB41 Advance Server is possible by completing the registration process. The following are the steps that you can refer to:

Step 1: Reach the Advance Server website and choose either of the login options. Complete the login by entering your credentials.

Step 2: Next, you will get redirected to a form where you need to enter your active email address.

Step 3: Click the "Join Now" button after entering the email address. You will get registered for the Advance Server.

An Activation Code is not guaranteed to every registrant due to the limited space available.

When is the OB41 Advance Server set to end?

Here is the timeline of the OB41 Advance Server (Image via Garena)

As per the official timeline posted by the developers, the Free Fire OB41 Advance Server commenced on July 21, 2023, and will remain active until August 7, 2023. During this, you may access the server and test it for bugs and glitches.

Following the conclusion, all the progress that you make will get deleted. However, reporting the bugs can provide you with an opportunity to receive free diamonds, which makes playing the Advance Server worth it.

