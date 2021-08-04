How to download the Free Fire OB29 update on Android and iOS devices

The long wait will be coming to an end today as the Free Fire OB29 update is set to go live. It will introduce a host of new features like several characters, a pet, multiple weapons, and a new game mode. Multiple improvements will also be made to the Clash Squad gameplay.

However, as usual, it will be preceded by maintenance work during which the servers will be taken offline. During this time, users will not be able to play Free Fire and will encounter an error while trying to do the same.

How to download the Free Fire OB29 update

Several previous patches were released a few hours into the beginning of the maintenance. Once they are made accessible, people can get the updated version from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

Android devices

Android users can use the following steps to update to the latest Free Fire OB29 version.

Step 1: On Android devices, users should open the Google Play Store application.

Step 2: Next, they should search for Garena Free Fire using the search bar.

Step 3: There will be an update option present on the screen. Upon clicking the button, the update process will commence.

However, even after the update is complete, players will not be able to play Free Fire until the end of the maintenance break at 5:45 PM IST (GMT +5:30).

Alternatively, they can download it using the APK and OBB files of the game to get the latest version.

iOS devices

Players with iOS devices can download the Free Fire OB29 update from the Apple App Store by following these steps.

Step 1: First, players must open the App Store.

Step 2: Next, they should press the profile icon.

Step 3: Then, players should navigate through the pending updates and click the update button beside Free Fire to get the latest version.

Features

As stated earlier, there are several exciting features in the update. Some of the important ones are:

New game mode (1 vs 1)

Clash Squad improvements

New attachments

New weapon - AC80

New pet - Sensei Tig

New characters

Character balances

Weapon nerfs and buffs

Edited by Siddharth Satish