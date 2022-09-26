How to download Free Fire OB36 version on PC

Garena rolled out the much-anticipated OB36 patch update for Free Fire and its MAX variant on September 21, 2022, the last day of Clash Squad-Ranked Season 14. At the time of writing, the majority of active players have installed the game on their smartphones or tablets to enjoy the latest in-game content.

The new features in the OB36 version include Social Island, which is an interactive game area, the Gun Permanence system, Tatsuya, weapon optimizations, and more. Therefore, one should not wait to install the latest update on their devices, including PC.

Garena Free Fire on PC: How to install and play the latest OB36 version of game (September 2022)

Free Fire and its MAX version are meant to be enjoyed on mobile phones or tablets, but the emergence of Android emulators has allowed many to install their beloved games on their PC. Here are some popular examples of these applications that you can consider installing on your computer to play any mobile game:

BlueStacks - https://www.bluestacks.com/download.html

https://www.bluestacks.com/download.html NoxPlayer - https://www.bignox.com/en/download/fullPackage?formal

https://www.bignox.com/en/download/fullPackage?formal GameLoop - https://www.gameloop.com/

https://www.gameloop.com/ MEmu - https://www.memuplay.com/download-memu-on-pc.html

https://www.memuplay.com/download-memu-on-pc.html LDPlayer - https://www.ldplayer.net/

The link to the official website for each emulator has been listed beside its name, so you can read the minimum/recommended system requirements before installing it. Moreover, you can use the same links to get to the applications' download pages.

How to install an Android emulator

An installation guide for Android emulators on PCs and laptops (Image via BlueStacks)

Here's how you can install an Android emulator on your PC after ensuring that it is compatible with the specifications of your device:

Step 1: Use the given link for your desired application to browse its official website, and click the Download button to start the process.

Step 2: After downloading the EXE file, tap on the same to install the program.

Step 3: Finish the setup and accept the required permissions.

Step 4: After installation, press the icon on the desktop to launch the program.

After opening the program, you can follow the guide in the next section to download your favorite game on a PC.

Playing Free Fire/FF MAX OB36 version on a PC

Utilize the Google Play Store available on Android emulators to install applications on your PC (Image via BlueStacks)

Here's a step-by-step guide to downloading and installing Free Fire or its MAX variant (OB36 version) using an emulator:

Step 1: Launch the Android emulator.

Step 2: Open the Play Store or a similar application/game store on the emulator.

Step 3: Search for Free Fire (FF MAX for Indian users), and tap on the relevant result.

Step 4: Click the Install button and wait a few minutes for the download and installation to complete.

Step 5: Open the game after installation and download additional files.

Step 6: Log in using your preferred method and enjoy the OB36 content in the game.

It is advised to use a social media platform to sign into the game, as guest login will not provide the luxury of synchronization. Moreover, if you are using a guest account, there is a chance that you might lose your in-game progress after uninstalling the game.

