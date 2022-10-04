How to download Free Fire on PC in October 2022

In the Free Fire community, emulators’ usage has become increasingly common. Content creators have been the driving force behind this trend, regularly playing the game on their PCs or laptops using emulators.

One of the explanations for this transition is the advantage of utilizing a keyboard and mouse with macros. This readily gives PC users an edge over mobile users and simplifies stream matches or creating content.

Following their favorite YouTubers, many players look forward to playing the game on their PC.

Steps to play Free Fire on PC using emulators

Several distinct Android emulators are available on the internet, and gamers can use the preferred option to experience the battle royale title on their PCs. Each has its features and benefits, and individuals are advised to select carefully based on their preferences.

After you’ve decided on an emulator, you may install Garena Free Fire by following the procedures given below:

Step 1: To start with the procedure, install the necessary emulator on your PC and open it.

Step 2: In the second step, you may log in using your Google account and head over to the Google Play Store application.

Proceed to install the game through the Google Play Store (Image via Google Play Store)

Step 3: Use the search bar to look up the game. Several results will appear, and you must select the appropriate one.

Step 4: Start the download by clicking on the ‘Install’ button. The battle royale title will soon be installed on the respective emulator.

Step 5: Finally, open Free Fire and log in using your account to enjoy the latest version of the game on your PC.

Settings and more details

These are the recommended sensitivity settings that players can apply in the game (Image via Garena)

The user’s preferences should determine how they adjust the settings. For instance, individuals can either become accustomed to the keybinds already in place or modify them according to their comfort level.

Meanwhile, coming to sensitivity, it is always recommended to keep them on the higher end. However, players will have to adjust them depending on the DPI of their mouse.

Lastly, gamers must change the graphics settings based on the PC specifications. Those with low-end hardware can play in the lowest settings, while users with mid or high-end setups can play in higher settings.

Separate emulator lobby in Free Fire

A separate lobby has been created for the emulator players (Image via Sportskeeda)

Due to its undue advantage with the emulator users, Garena implemented a separate emulator lobby. This meant that only the emulator players would queue up with other similar users and not those on the mobile platform. Thus, providing a leveled playing field to all gamers.

Thus, if there is even one emulator player in the squad, the entire team will also have to play against the other PC users.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India, and due to government-imposed restrictions, individuals should avoid downloading or playing the game on their devices. Instead, they may engage in the MAX version, which is not among the banned applications.

