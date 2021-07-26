How to download Garena Free Fire Advance Server for OB29 update for Android devices: APK download link revealed

The Free Fire OB29 Advance Server was rolled out on July 22nd, 2021, and selected players have the opportunity to test out all the new content and features before the release. Users will be able to access it until July 29th, 2021. They can provide feedback and earn diamonds by reporting bugs and glitches.

Players can download the file directly from the official website. The activation code is mandatory for accessing the Advance Server. Without it, they would not be able to test the features.

How to download and install Free Fire OB29 Advance Server

Step 1: You can access the official Free Fire Advance Server website from the link given below.

Website: Click here

Users need to sign in with their Facebook account to get the APK file (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: Next, you should sign in using the available option.

Tap the "Download APK" button to get the APK file for the latest Advance Server (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: The "Download APK" button will appear on the screen. You must click it to get the APK file.

The Free Fire OB29 Advance Server client APK file size is 721 MB. Thus, you must see that there is enough space available on your device before proceeding ahead.

Step 4: Once the file is downloaded, you must install the APK file. Also, you need to enable the "Install from unknown source" option if this has not been done yet.

You need to enter the Activation Code whenever asked in the application (Image via Free Fire)

Step 5: After the installation is complete, you can open the Free Fire Advance Server. When a dialog box appears, prompting you to enter the Activation Code, enter the code you have received. Then click the "Okay!" button.

In the event of a parsing error, you can consider downloading the APK again and follow the steps given above to get the APK and install it.

Note: Since the client can only hold a limited number of users, the selected players will receive a code after the registration. However, even this does not guarantee a code. If they do not get the code, they can only wait for Garena’s response.

Also read: Mr Ali's Free Fire ID, real name, monthly income, stats, and more

Edited by Shaheen Banu