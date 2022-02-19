How to download the latest Free Fire MAX version for Android after FF ban (February 2022)

The announcement of Free Fire's ban shook the game's entire community in India. It had built a robust Esports ecosystem in the country, allowing players to demonstrate their skills at the highest level.

Additionally, the large viewership provided an opportunity for many gamers to seek careers in content creation and live streaming.

The only consolation for gamers is that the title is accessible to users on limited networks and that the MAX version is excluded from this list. This indicates that the superior version is not yet banned in the country.

Steps to download and install the latest version of Free Fire MAX

Android users can easily download the game from the Google Play Store. The steps to download the game are as follows:

Step 1: Users may access the Google Play Store and quickly search for Free Fire MAX. Another alternative available to users is to access the game's page on the store through this link.

Step 2: Select the most appropriate result and click on the install button.

MAX version is still available (Image via Google Play Store)

Step 3: The game will be downloaded and installed in a while. Subsequently, users can open the game and create a new account or log in with their existing account to enjoy the battle title.

They can sign in with their existing account to continue playing the enhanced version. However, there is no clarity on the future availability of this title.

It is important to note that, even though Free Fire MAX has not been included on the list of banned applications, there is no explanation as to why it is not available on the Apple App Store.

The game's availability on the Google Play Store enables gamers to download it even if they prefer to play it on a PC using an Android emulator. The steps to download the game on an emulator and Android device will be similar.

Furthermore, since both the games share the same server, all of the items and progress are synced on titles on a real-time basis. As a result, users are not overly concerned about in-app purchases for the time being.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha