How to play Free Fire MAX on PC with old Garena Free Fire account

Users have been baffled by Free Fire's suspension, but the availability of the Max version has eased their concerns since they can use the same account in both games as a feature of the Firelink technology. Consequently, players can continue their in-game progress and also use previously purchased items.

Since the MAX version of the game is still accessible for download from the Google Play Store, players may continue to enjoy it on their PC. Regardless of the platform, utilizing the same account is still available.

A step-by-step guide to playing Free Fire MAX on PC using the old account

BlueStacks is one of the options that players can use (Image via BlueStacks)

For those unaware, gamers must use Android emulators to play Free Fire Max on their PC. Many options are accessible to players, including BlueStacks, Nox Player, LD Player, and more. Each has many unique features that contribute to the overall gaming experience.

Also, given that they are Android emulators, the steps to download the game are similar because players must generally utilize the Google Play Store:

Step 1: Users should first download and install any emulators they desire from their official website.

Step 2: Once the emulator has been installed on their computers, players should open it and sign in to their Google Accounts

Step 3: Users must access the Google Play Store and search for the Free Fire MAX app. They should click the 'Install' option to get the game.

Click the 'Install' button to start the download procedure (Image via Google Play Store)

Users will require sufficient space on their Hard Disks to complete the process. Moreover, they should ensure that their PC/laptop meets the minimum requirements of the emulator.

Users can sign in and enjoy playing with the existing account (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Finally, players can launch the game and log in using the same platform linked to their Free Fire account.

There is nothing special involved in using the same account in both games. Moreover, progress is maintained in real-time, which is an added advantage.

