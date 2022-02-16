Can Free Fire account be used to play Free Fire MAX after ban?

Following the implementation of the ban on Free Fire, players in the community have expressed concern about the status of their accounts and the overall progress they have made. In addition, many players who have invested their money in the game are worried about what will happen to their items and other possessions.

Meanwhile, because the MAX variant is not included in the list of prohibited applications and is still readily available on the Google Play Store, players have been wondering whether they can use their existing accounts in the improved version.

Using Free Fire account to play Free Fire MAX after the ban

Firelink technology enables players to do so (Image via Google Play Store)

The answer to the question in players’ minds is yes, as the MAX edition of the game allows users to use their existing accounts to play the game. Consequently, players will not be required to establish a new account to participate in the battle royale game.

As per the Google Play Store description, the developers have made this possible via the Firelink technology. This is exactly what they have stated:

“With Firelink, you can login your existing Free Fire account to play Free Fire MAX without any hassle. Your progress and items are maintained across both applications in real-time.”

Also, it is mentioned that regardless of which application they use, gamers may participate in all game modes with players in either version of the battle royale title.

As a result, those users who wish to continue their progress in the accounts can go straight ahead and download the MAX version on their devices via the Google Play Store. They can participate in Squad Beatz-based events and get their hands on various cosmetic items, including skins, costumes, and so on.

However, it is essential to note that the game is not currently accessible on the Apple App Store and was removed from it a few days ago alongside the regular version.

Edited by Shaheen Banu