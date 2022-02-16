How to get invisible nicknames in Free Fire MAX (February 2022)

Back in September 2021, Free Fire MAX, the improved version of Free Fire, was made available for download. The game provides users with a more enjoyable gameplay experience thanks to enhanced graphic elements, sound effects, and other features.

Many players who play the Battle Royale title want to stand out from the crowd, and one way to do so is by using unique nicknames. Among the tricks that they can incorporate is to have an invisible name.

This can be accomplished by using a mix of multiple Unicode characters, including U+3164 (Hangul Filler).

Free Fire MAX: Step-by-step guide to get invisible nicknames

Before beginning the steps, users should know that they require the Unicode character 3164, i.e., the Hangul filler, alongside several Braille Unicode characters to accomplish the procedure of having an invisible name in Free Fire MAX.

To accomplish this, they can follow the steps outlined below:

Step 1: To begin, open a web browser and copy the Unicode character 3164 from any website. They can then paste it into their device's 'Notes' app.

Step 2: As the next step, individuals can paste multiple braille patterns below the Hangul Filler.

Braille patterns should be placed below the Hangul Filler (Image via Sportskeeda)

Click here to find a list of unique braille patterns.

Step 3: Upon doing so, they can copy the entire text present in the notes app and be utilized during the name change process in Free Fire MAX.

Steps to change the nickname to invisible

The steps for altering the nickname in the game are as follows:

Step 1: After opening the game, users should navigate to their profile by clicking on the profile banner.

Step 2: Next, they should press the icon beside their existing nickname. This will lead to a pop-up box appearing on their screen.

Here is the icon where users must tap (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Later, gamers can copy the entire text copied earlier and press the ‘390 diamonds' option to change the name.

The text copied earlier can be pasted (Image via Garena)

Instead of the particular number of diamonds, gamers also can use a name change card to complete the process.

