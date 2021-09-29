After a long wait, Free Fire Max is now available worldwide, and players can download it on their Android and iOS devices via the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store. Garena Free Fire's enhanced version includes a slew of exclusive features, as well as improved graphics, effects, and more.

Diamonds, the in-game currency, are pivotal for players if they want to obtain the majority of the cosmetics. However, they do come at a cost, and individuals must spend real money in order to receive them. Because spending money isn't an option for everyone, they look for alternative ways to obtain the currency for free.

Here's how you can get diamonds for free in Free Fire Max.

A guide on how to get free diamonds in Free Fire Max

Google Opinion Rewards

Google Opinion Rewards is considered the best app that players can utilize to get free diamonds. Generally, this application rewards gamers with Play Credits in exchange for completing quick and simple surveys.

After installing Google Opinion Rewards, players must first answer a set of questions to create their profiles. They will subsequently be given a variety of surveys to complete to receive Play Credits. Once they have a sufficient number of credits, they can go ahead and purchase diamonds in Free Fire Max.

However, there's no set time for when the surveys will be provided to the players. Here's the link to its Google Play Store page:

Google Opinion Rewards on Play Store: Click here

GPT Apps

Apart from Google Opinion Rewards, players can also utilize the numerous GPT apps present on the internet. A few of the most popular options include Poll Pay and Easy Rewards.

Typically, individuals need to complete offers such as surveys, quizzes, and more. Later on, they will become eligible to claim rewards such as gift cards and more which they can utilize to obtain diamonds in Free Fire Max.

However, players should remember that they must refrain from using illicit tools to get free diamonds in Free Fire Max as it could lead to severe consequences, including an account ban.

