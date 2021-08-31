891,349 Free Fire accounts banned for cheating in the last two weeks

Free Fire by Garena is one of the most successful mobile games of all time. With billions of downloads and millions of active players, the game's popularity is at an all-time high.

Recently, Garena Free Fire celebrated its fourth anniversary, while pre-registrations for Free Fire Max, the advanced version of the title, went live on 29 August.

Much like other games, Free Fire is also riddled with cheaters. They use third-party scripts to gain an unfair advantage over legitimate players.

To combat cheating, Garena's developers have implemented a solid anti-cheat mechanism. Not only does it restrict cheaters, but it bans them immediately as well.

During the past two weeks, Free Fire has banned 891,349 accounts because of hacking. The percentage of cheaters suspended after players reported them is 51.8%.

Furthermore, Garena also banned 5,173 players for deliberately playing with hackers.

Break-up of the banned Free Fire accounts

Here is a breakdown of the hacking software used by cheaters over the last two weeks:

69.7% of all cheaters were banned for using the auto-aim cheat. Automated aiming features rely on third-party scripts to target enemies' hitboxes.

The usage of the teleportation hack got 14 percent of users barred. The method allows cheaters to move instantly from one point to another without actually covering the distance.

In total, 13.1% of blocked accounts used wallhacks, which allow bullets to pass through walls.

The remaining 3.2% got suspended for reasons that haven't been disclosed.

In order to maintain a fair gaming environment, Garena has come up with the following list of actions that may result in a ban:

Playing with a modified or unauthorized version. Using unauthorized tools to manipulate the game's interface. Using non-official sources to enhance gameplay. Gaining unfair advantages by altering model files. Exploiting glitches or bugs to enhance the gaming experience. Detection of abnormal gameplay by multiple players at once. Using illicit local data transfers to bypass Free Fire's anti-cheat system.

