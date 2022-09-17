How to download and play Free Fire MAX on PC in September 2022? Best emulators, settings, and more

Mobile battle royale games have received global fame in the past few years, and Garena's Free Fire and Free Fire MAX are among the frontrunners. Both titles offer an engaging gaming experience with their exciting gameplay features. Moreover, another reason behind the success of these titles is related to how one can play them on mid-range devices.

Although FF and FF MAX are meant to be played on smartphones and tablets, the craze for indulging in them on PCs has recently grown, thanks to various content creators. Furthermore, plenty of emulators make it easy to install Free Fire MAX or any other Android game on laptops/PCs.

Free Fire MAX on PC: Best Android emulators, settings, and download process

There are various Android emulators that offer decent specs (Image via BlueStacks)

One cannot designate the top rank to any specific Android emulator as each offers similar features and experiences. There are a few good ones out there, none of which should offer cause for disappointment.

Here are some of the most popular Android emulators that users can employ to play Free Fire MAX on PCs:

BlueStacks - https://www.bluestacks.com/download.html

NoxPlayer - https://www.bignox.com/en/download/fullPackage?formal

GameLoop - https://www.gameloop.com/

MEmu - https://www.memuplay.com/download-memu-on-pc.html

LDPlayer - https://www.ldplayer.net/

Readers can find the minimum/recommended system requirements for the mentioned emulators on their respective support pages. The offerings can be installed them using the links provided above.

Best settings to use for Free Fire MAX on an Android emulator

Display (In-game settings)

High FPS settings should be enabled (Image via Garena)

Make the following adjustments to the Display section in the system settings for a higher frame rate and visual quality:

Display

Graphics - Ultra

Ultra High resolution - High

High Shadow - On

On Filter - Set according to personal preference

Set according to personal preference High FPS - High

Minimap

Autoscale - On

On Minimap - Depends on the player's preference

Sensitivity (In-game settings)

Ideal sensitivity to use on an Android emulator (Image via Garena)

Optimize the in-game sensitivities through system settings, keeping them between these ranges:

General: 76 - 80

76 - 80 Red-dot: 85 - 89

85 - 89 2X Scope: 75 - 79

75 - 79 4X Scope: 70 - 74

70 - 74 Sniper Scope: 60 - 64

60 - 64 Free look: 48 - 52 (Depends on the player's preference)

Keymapping (Settings for Android emulator)

Use the 'Controls editor' on any Android emulator to assign the following commands to specific keys:

Command Key Joystick (Forward, Backward, Left, Right) W, S, A, D Shoot Left Mouse Button Primary Weapon 2 Secondary Weapon 3 Melee Weapon Q Gloo Wall E Grenade 6 (Second slot for Grenade) Backpack Tab MedKit Caps Lock Active Skill Middle Mouse Button Scope (ADSing) Right Mouse Button Sprint Y Jump Space Crouch C Prone Z Revive B Use, Eject, etc. X Loot (First loadout, Second loadout) F & G Armor Repair 7 Mic T Output Voice SHIFT Pin P Map M Emote (default) Ctrl+1, Ctrl+2,...., up to Ctrl+8 (In an increasing order for eight emotes)

Note: Refer to the support page on the particular emulator's official website to learn more about the 'Controls editor'.

How to install Free Fire MAX on PCs or laptops?

Installing Free Fire MAX on PC and laptop (Image via Garena)

You can follow the step-by-step guide given below to download and install Free Fire or its MAX variant on your PC or laptop using an Android emulator:

Step 1: Download and install a decent Android emulator on your PC. The installation may take some time.

Step 2: Launch the program after it's been installed.

Step 3: Find and open the emulator's Google Play Store or a similar application/game store.

Step 4: Search for Garena Free Fire or its MAX version (for Indian users) on the Play Store.

Step 5: After getting the relevant results, install the game and launch it.

Step 6: Download the additional files, log into the game, and start playing.

Now, gamers can play FF Max on their computers whenever they want.

