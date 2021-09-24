How to be eligible for Free Fire Partner Program

Free Fire has grown immensely in recent years, emerging as one of the most played and downloaded games on the mobile platform. With the rise in the player base of the title, fields such as content creation, esports and streaming have received a significant boost.

Garena has launched the Free Fire Partner Program to provide further assistance to content creators and others. All individuals who become partners of the game will be eligible for a slew of rewards and advantages.

However, not everyone who applies becomes a partner, and they have to meet specific criteria to become eligible.

Eligibility for Free Fire Partner Program and how to join

On the official Free Fire Partner Program website, Garena has stated specific eligibility requirements for the players. Users can find them in the image below:

Here are the criteria that the developers have mentioned on the official website (Image via Free Fire)

Hence, for the player’s application to be considered for the Free Fire Partner Program, they must first meet all of these. Users should keep in mind that meeting these basic criteria doesn’t guarantee them a spot.

There’s an internal review process that also takes place for each of the applications, and only the best ones are selected as there are only a limited number of spots available in the Free Fire Partner Program.

How to join Free Fire Partner Program

This is the official website of the Free Fire Partner Program (Image via Free Fire)

Players will be required to fill out a form for the Free Fire Partner Program, found on its website. Here’s the link to the site: Click here

However, they should be aware that the application form is not presently accepting any submissions at this time.

Benefits of the Free Fire Partner Program

Benefits that partners of Free Fire will be receiving (Image via Free Fire)

There are tons of benefits and perks that partners will be receiving after becoming a part of the program. Users can check all of them above.

Hence, the partners would be eligible to obtain these.

