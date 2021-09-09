V Badge in Free Fire: What it is and how to get it?

Free Fire has gained a lot of traction on the mobile platform, becoming one of the most played and downloaded titles in the battle royale genre. Streaming and video creation around the game have particularly grown in popularity in recent years, allowing many players to make a living off their passion for it.

Garena has established a partner program to assist content creators and other people in the fields around Free Fire. All the partners of the game will be receiving a variety of incentives and privileges. However, only a limited number of spots are available.

Details about V Badge in Free Fire

Patch notes of the OB25 update stating about the V badge (Image via Free Fire)

Garena first revealed the V badge in the patch notes of the OB25 update. This is one of the accolades that players obtain due to joining the Free Fire Partner Program.

Thus, all partners will obtain a distinctive V badge in-game, which will also be shown on their respective profiles.

Hence, if the player wants to have the V badge, they must be a part of Free Fire’s official partner program. Below are more details about the same:

Criteria to join the Free Fire Partner Program

Here are the requirements that need to be met by the players (Image via Free Fire)

In the image above, players can find all the criteria needed to become a part of the Free Fire Partner Program. However, they need to note that meeting them will not guarantee gamers a place in the program.

Garena will review all the applications, and as there are only a limited number of spots available, the best ones will be chosen.

Other perks and how to apply

Apart from the V badge, several other perks are provided to the partners. Here are the other ones:

Perks that users will be receiving after joining the Free Fire partner program (Image via Free Fire)

Also Read

To apply for the Partner Program, users can head over to its official website and fill in the Google form. However, the applications are closed at the moment.

Edited by Srijan Sen