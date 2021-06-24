Garena Free Fire Partner Program: All you need to know about eligibility, rewards, and more

The popularity of Free Fire has opened multiple avenues around the game, including content creation and Esports. Many YouTubers have racked up huge numbers, achieving unprecedented numbers.

Garena has a Partner Program in place which provides additional support and perks to members, enabling them to reach a higher level in their content creation journey.

Here is a detailed overview of the Free Fire Partner Program, including its eligibility, rewards and more.

Free Fire Partner Program: Everything you need to know

Garena has set up a dedicated website for the Free Fire Partner Program. It provides specific details like the perks, requirements and the procedure to join the program. Here is the link to the website:

Partner Program: Click here

Perks

Rewards of joining the Free Fire Partner Program

In-game rewards including diamonds and custom room card

Advance access to content, including Advance Server

Features on the official social media handles of Free Fire

Exclusive merchandise

Invitations to tournaments and esports events

Communication with Free Fire team

Financial compensation to channels with more than 5 million subscribers and 95% Free Fire content

Redeem codes for giveaways to the fans

Special badge on the profile

Minimum eligibility criteria

Requirements

Minimum requirements for joining the Partner Program

Before going ahead, it is worth noting that mere fulfilment of all these criteria wouldn’t guarantee a spot in the Free Fire Partner Program. The essential criteria have been given listed below:

YouTube channel with more than 1 million subscribers

At least 80% Free Fire related content in the last 30 days

Minimum 3 million views in the last 30 days

Clean and non-offensive content

Professionalism and passion for gaming

How to join the Free Fire Partner Program

Google Form application for Partner Program

It is essential to note that applications for the Free Fire Partner Program are currently closed. However, players can follow the steps given below to join when the slots are open.

Click on Apply Now button

Step 1: Players need to fill in an application form to join the Partner Program. The link for it is available on the official website.

Step 2: They will have to enter details like their ID (Aadhar, PAN), Phone Number, name, YouTube channel and more. Then they have to submit the form.

Once the applications have been screened, the selected players will be contacted by Garena.

Edited by Srijan Sen