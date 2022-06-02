How to be eligible for receiving V Badge in Free Fire MAX (June 2022)

The V Badge has caught the interest of many players within the Free Fire MAX community, and many users want the exclusive in-game collectible. Players must join the official Partner Program of the battle royale title to acquire it.

The Partner Program is an initiative started by Garena to assist content creators in expanding themselves. They get various benefits such as advanced access to content, in-game rewards, etc.

However, joining the program is not a simple task, and there are several qualifying conditions. If users do not meet them, the developers will not accept them into it.

Players can check out the next section to get a detailed idea about becoming a part of the Partner Program and acquiring the V Badge in Free Fire MAX.

Getting V Badge in Free Fire MAX using the Partner Program

List of the requirements and benefits of the Free Fire Partner Program (Image via Garena)

The following is a list of the conditions that must be fulfilled before content creators can go ahead and apply themselves to join the Free Fire Partner Program:

YouTubers that possess more than 1,00,000 subscribers

Individuals who upload clean, engaging, and non-offensive content

Creators that have 80% content related to the game and 3,00,000 channel views in the previous 30 days

Consistent content quality and social media activity

Professionalism, willingness to work hard, passion for gaming, and a drive to succeed together

Nonetheless, interested users should know that the developers have stated that not everyone who meets the requirements will get accepted into the Partner Program.

According to the official website, achieving basic requirements does not ensure selection, and each application is subject to an internal review process. There are only limited slots open for the best and budding creators.

However, players can complete their application to have a shot at receiving the V Badge in Free Fire MAX, along with the other perks associated with the program.

How to apply for the Partner Program and get the V Badge

Joining the Partner Program will require users to fill out a Google Form. The following is a list of details that they will be asked to enter:

Name

Phone number

Details of the YouTube channel (name, link, and subscriber count)

Reason to join the Partner Program

Type of content being posted on the channel

Whether or not the creators use a face cam.

Address

ID (Aadhar, PAN)

Listed below are the simple steps that players can follow to access the form and complete the process:

Step 1: After the users open a web browser, they must visit the 'Partner Program' website.

After reaching the website, users can tap on the 'Apply Now' option on the right side (Image via Garena)

Step 2: In the next step, users should press 'Apply Now' to get redirected to the Google Form mentioned above.

Step 3: Players can finally enter all the requested information and send the form. They can then wait for a response from the developers.

Disclaimer: The program's form may not always be available. However, since participants can now access it, they are advised to complete their applications as soon as possible.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far