How to find stylish Free Fire nicknames for ID and pets in February 2022

Garena Free Fire allows players to sport stylish nicknames by combining a range of font styles with symbols to create an IGN that distinguishes them from the crowd.

Players should be careful while changing their nicknames within the game as it is rather expensive. They need 390 diamonds or a Name Change Card for the same. On the other hand, when it comes to changing their pet's name, players are not charged in the first instance. However, all subsequent alterations will cost them 200 diamonds.

Steps to get stylish Free Fire nicknames in February 2022

Players should try to select a unique name that others have not utilized. It is better to avoid copying the names of popular content creators and instead opt for a unique nickname in Free Fire.

Since the pets' names can be repeated, gamers have a wider range of options here.

After selecting the IGN, if individuals wish to change the font or add symbols, they can utilize websites that provide the functionality of generating fancy text. It essentially provides output in various fonts and text that gamers can subsequently use.

Alternatively, players may use websites such as Nickfinder to look for existing nicknames for their IDs and pets. If they are unable to find any, users may utilize the unique names given below:

1) <T̴i̴g̴e̴r̴>

2) .░F░E░A░R░.

3) ☆T3RR0R☆

4) THE DㄖㄖM

5) ΔA$HΔ

6) ☬PA!N☬

7) ×IvY×

8) ₣ℜøźєN

9) ♤ACE♤

10) •COLD•

Steps to generate a unique IGN in Free Fire

Enter the desired text (Image via FancyTextTool)

Step 1: After visiting a popular font generating website like FancyTextTool or Lingojam, players should enter the text to receive an output in numerous fonts.

Step 2: They should copy the output and sign in to their Free Fire account.

Step 3: Next, users can open the profile section by clicking on the banner and then clicking the edit icon beside their current IGN.

Enter the new name (Image via Garena)

Also Read Article Continues below

Step 4: Finally, they can paste the name in the text field and pay 390 diamonds to change their nickname.

Edited by Siddharth Satish