How Free Fire MAX players can get Zasil pet for free

Fans have seen the constant rollout of new content in Free Fire and Free Fire MAX since the OB36 version arrived. Garena has been adding new events via the Double Trouble series to commemorate the addition of the character Tatsuya to the in-game line-up.

The new Tatsuya-themed events have brought plenty of grindable rewards, including free outfits, skins, crates, vouchers, and more. Coupled with that, fans can expect more rewards, including a free pet, Zasil, as the Double Trouble series' events are expected to conclude on October 6, 2022.

The Free Fire MAX event featuring free Zasil hasn't launched yet. Still, readers can find out about it in advance in the following section.

Free Fire MAX Double Trouble series: How to claim Zasil for free in the game?

Zasil is a part of the prize pool of Double Trouble Green Crates (Image via Garena)

The upcoming "Free Zasil Pet" event from the Double Trouble series will go online on October 3, 2022 at 4 am (IST). Players will have four days to participate in the event and grab free Double Trouble Green Crates. The occasion will conclude on October 7, 2022 at 3:59:59 am (IST).

Here are the tasks that will provide Double Trouble Green Crates for free in the game:

Play three matches with friends - Two Double Trouble Green Crates

Play for 30 minutes in Free Fire/Free Fire MAX - Two Double Trouble Green Crates

Deal 2000 damage in the game - Two Double Trouble Green Crates

However, one should note that they will have to complete these matches with friends to successfully claim the rewards.

Drop rate of Double Trouble Green Crates in Free Fire/FF MAX (Image via Garena)

Zasil is part of the prize pool of Double Trouble Green Crates, while other rewards include pet food and loadout accessories like scan, bonfire, summon airdrop, and more. Therefore, only lucky users will be able to grab Zasil for free in Free Fire MAX via the upcoming Double Trouble event.

How to obtain Double Trouble Green Crates in Free Fire MAX?

Complete tasks in the game mode section to obtain free Double Trouble Green Crates in Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

Here's a step-by-step guide on how to procure Double Trouble Green Crates through the upcoming event:

Step 1: Open Free Fire or its MAX variant on your device.

Step 2: Use any preferred method to log into the game.

Step 3: Open the game mode section and choose your favorite alternative to complete the missions featured in the event.

For tasks that include friends, you can use the invite icon above the Start button to add them to the team.

Step 4: After completing the missions, you can return to the lobby and use the calendar icon to open the "event" section.

Step 5: You must select "Free Zasil Pet" under the Double Trouble tab, where you can claim all of the earned rewards.

Apart from keeping an eye on the "Free Zasil Pet" event, users can also access "Zasil Pet and Pet Skin," which is active now, to attain free Purple Zasil pet skin and other prizes for free.

