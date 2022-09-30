How to get free Zasil pet skin and Double Trouble Green Crate in Free Fire MAX

Garena leaves no stone unturned in bringing new events to keep Free Fire and Free Fire MAX relevant. As of September 2022, developers have already rolled out the much-awaited OB36 update and introduced a new series of events, Double Trouble.

The content featured in the Double Trouble series focuses on the brand new character, Tatsuya. Multiple events centered around Tatsuya are already active, while various others are expected to go live in the upcoming days, like "Zasil Pet and Pet Skin," which will go live on October 1, 2022, and offer free rewards.

Upcoming Free Fire MAX Double Trouble series event will feature free Zasil skin alongside other prizes

How to get free pet skin and other rewards

The upcoming Double Trouble series event will go live on October 1 at 4:00 am (IST) {Image via Garena)

A new event from the Double Trouble series, "Zasil Pet and Pet Skin," is expected to go live at 4:00 am (IST) on the aforementioned date. It is expected to remain online for precisely two days and will conclude on October 3, 2022, at 3:59 am (IST).

The upcoming event will feature some tasks that you will have to complete to claim the following rewards in the game:

Phantom Weapon Loot Crate: Unlockable after playing for 50 minutes in the game

Unlockable after playing for 50 minutes in the game Pet skin - Purple Zasil: Unlockable after playing for 100 minutes in the game (Eqippable only if players already own Zasil)

Unlockable after playing for 100 minutes in the game (Eqippable only if players already own Zasil) Five Double Trouble Green Crate: Unlockable after playing for 150 minutes in the game

Step-by-step guide to claiming upcoming event rewards

Pet Skin: Purple Zasil (Image via Garena)

Here's a step-by-step guide to obtaining the free Zasil pet skin alongside other rewards in Free Fire or its MAX variant once the event goes live:

Step 1: Open Garena Free Fire or Free Fire MAX on your smartphone/tablet.

Step 2: Sign into the game using any preferred login methods.

Step 3: Open the event section by clicking on the Calendar icon at the right of the main screen lobby.

Step 4: Go under the Double Trouble tab and select the "Zasil Pet and Pet Skin" event to view the featured missions and rewards.

One should play for an aggregate of at least 150 minutes over two days to grab all featured prizes (Image via Garena)

Step 5: Since all the tasks are related to spending a certain amount of time playing matches, use the game-mode section to start playing.

Step 6: Keep checking the tasks' progress and focus on completing them before the event goes offline.

After meeting the criteria, you can claim the rewards from the Free Fire MAX event section and access the acquired items later via the in-game vault.

Another event related to Zasil pet is expected to go online on October 3, 2022 (Image via Garena)

If you don't have Zasil (to equip the new Zasil pet skin), you can wait for another Double Trouble series event, which is expected to become available in Free Fire MAX on October 3, 2022.

