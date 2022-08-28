How to generate invisible nickname in Free Fire MAX

Players can avail themselves of various features of Garena Free Fire MAX and its lighter variant to make customizations and adjustments to their in-game persona. Plenty of in-game items like emotes, gun skins, accessories, item cosmetics, characters, and outfits, allow users to personalize their looks on the battlefield.

On the other hand, gamers can focus on altering the usernames they are using in Free Fire MAX for off-field identity. Generally, one should use a stylish nickname when the game prompts the user to enter one. However, older players can also use the Name Change Card to alter the IGNs in Garena's BR shooter.

The invisible nicknames in Free Fire MAX have become quite popular in the past few years, and many users have started using it. Readers who desire to know more about the process can find the same in the following section.

Note: Gamers looking to create an invisible nickname will have to use Hangul Filler, aka Unicode 3164.

Free Fire MAX: A step-by-step guide for creating invisible nicknames in Garena's BR game

Setting up an invisible nickname in Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

Players who have already installed and played the game will require a Name Change Card or enough diamonds, but beginners who are installing the game for the first time will not have to pay anything for the name. For the sake of clarity, users should follow the step-by-step guide to create an invisible IGN in FF/FF MAX:

Step 1: Users should google the keyword 'Unicode 3164' or browse websites that provide the same.

Step 2: One should copy the Unicode Character "ㅤ" (U+3164) by tapping and holding on to the shown box.

Step 3: Paste the U+3164 character into the notes on their devices.

Step 4: In the subsequent steps, one will have to create a random superscript of characters (three or four). They can copy and paste the same below the U+3164 character in their device's notes.

One should copy the Unicode 3164 and the superscript of the other three characters (Image via Google)

Step 5: Users should now copy all of the characters, install and open the Free Fire MAX app, and paste the same into the required box once they have logged into the game. They can confirm the nickname and follow the other directions to complete the setup.

However, if players are not installing FF/FF MAX for the first time, they should avoid 'Step 5.' Instead, they can copy all of the characters on their clipboard, open the game and follow the steps given below to change the nickname:

Step 1: Click on the profile banner in the top-left corner of the in-game lobby.

Step 2: Users should stay on the 'Gallery' tab and click on the 'edit' icon beside the username.

Step 3: Paste the nickname and use 390 diamonds or a 'Name Change Card' to confirm the changes.

One can acquire the 'Name Change Card' for 39 diamonds via the in-game store's 'Guild' section. The specific store section will unlock after gamers join a guild in Free Fire or its MAX variant.

